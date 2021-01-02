The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) on Saturday reported 1,891 new cases of COVID-19, 24 new deaths and 236 outbreaks in long-term care facilities.
The statewide total number of cases since March 11, 2020 is now 220,277 with a statewide death toll of 4,840.
In Northeast Mississippi, Monroe and Union counties reported one additional death.
North Mississippi Health Services (NMHS) reported 100 positive inpatients and 17,094 positive outpatients as of Saturday, Dec. 30. The next update from NMHS will be on Monday, Jan. 4.
As of this week, MSDH reported an estimated 167,263 people presumed recovered from the virus.
All counties in the Daily Journal's coverage area reported new cases: Alcorn (13), Benton (10), Calhoun (9), Chickasaw (16), Clay (17), Itawamba (33), Lafayette (17), Lee (49), Marshall (25), Monroe (29), Oktibbeha (40), Pontotoc (25), Prentiss (20), Tippah (9), Tishomingo (5), and Union (42).
Case totals by county:
Alcorn 2248
Benton 693
Calhoun 1193
Chickasaw 1623
Clay 1366
Itawamba 2355
Lafayette 4306
Lee 7807
Marshall 2954
Monroe 3090
Oktibbeha 3493
Pontotoc 3221
Prentiss 2149
Tippah 2035
Tishomingo 1601
Union 2907