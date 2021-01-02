COVID-19 Daily Totals as of Jan. 1, 2021

The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) on Saturday reported 1,891 new cases of COVID-19, 24 new deaths and 236 outbreaks in long-term care facilities.

The statewide total number of cases since March 11, 2020 is now 220,277 with a statewide death toll of 4,840.

In Northeast Mississippi, Monroe and Union counties reported one additional death.

North Mississippi Health Services (NMHS) reported 100 positive inpatients and 17,094 positive outpatients as of Saturday, Dec. 30. The next update from NMHS will be on Monday, Jan. 4.

As of this week, MSDH reported an estimated 167,263 people presumed recovered from the virus.

All counties in the Daily Journal's coverage area reported new cases: Alcorn (13), Benton (10), Calhoun (9), Chickasaw (16), Clay (17), Itawamba (33), Lafayette (17), Lee (49), Marshall (25), Monroe (29), Oktibbeha (40), Pontotoc (25), Prentiss (20), Tippah (9), Tishomingo (5), and Union (42).

Case totals by county:

Alcorn 2248

Benton 693

Calhoun 1193

Chickasaw 1623

Clay 1366

Itawamba 2355

Lafayette 4306

Lee 7807

Marshall 2954

Monroe 3090

Oktibbeha 3493

Pontotoc 3221

Prentiss 2149

Tippah 2035

Tishomingo 1601

Union 2907

