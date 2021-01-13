COVID Update January 13

The Mississippi State Department of Health on Wednesday reported 1,942 additional cases of COVID-19 and 31 deaths related to the virus as of 6 p.m. Jan 12.

Calhoun, Clay, Pontotoc and Tishomingo counties in Northeast Mississippi each reported one additional death.

The statewide total number of cases since March 11, 2020, is now 243,899, with a death toll of 5,315. Around 198,888 people are estimated to have recovered from the virus as of Jan. 10.

There are currently 222 outbreaks in long-term care facilities across the state.

North Mississippi Health Services reported 108 positive inpatients and 19,098 positive outpatients as of Jan. 13.

All counties in the Daily Journal's coverage area reported new cases: Alcorn (16), Benton (8), Calhoun (15), Chickasaw (18), Clay (14), Itawamba (28), Lafayette (46), Lee (77), Marshall (24), Monroe (30), Oktibbeha (11), Pontotoc (15), Prentiss (12), Tippah (40), Tishomingo (8) and Union (35).

Case totals by county:

Alcorn 2547

Benton 796

Calhoun 1311

Chickasaw 1793

Clay 1538

Itawamba 2553

Lafayette 4789

Lee 8603

Marshall 3315

Monroe 3439

Oktibbeha 3812

Pontotoc 3547

Prentiss 2380

Tippah 2315

Tishomingo 1773

Union 3330

blake.alsup@journalinc.com

Twitter: @AlsupTheWriter

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus