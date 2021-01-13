The Mississippi State Department of Health on Wednesday reported 1,942 additional cases of COVID-19 and 31 deaths related to the virus as of 6 p.m. Jan 12.
Calhoun, Clay, Pontotoc and Tishomingo counties in Northeast Mississippi each reported one additional death.
The statewide total number of cases since March 11, 2020, is now 243,899, with a death toll of 5,315. Around 198,888 people are estimated to have recovered from the virus as of Jan. 10.
There are currently 222 outbreaks in long-term care facilities across the state.
North Mississippi Health Services reported 108 positive inpatients and 19,098 positive outpatients as of Jan. 13.
All counties in the Daily Journal's coverage area reported new cases: Alcorn (16), Benton (8), Calhoun (15), Chickasaw (18), Clay (14), Itawamba (28), Lafayette (46), Lee (77), Marshall (24), Monroe (30), Oktibbeha (11), Pontotoc (15), Prentiss (12), Tippah (40), Tishomingo (8) and Union (35).
Case totals by county:
Alcorn 2547
Benton 796
Calhoun 1311
Chickasaw 1793
Clay 1538
Itawamba 2553
Lafayette 4789
Lee 8603
Marshall 3315
Monroe 3439
Oktibbeha 3812
Pontotoc 3547
Prentiss 2380
Tippah 2315
Tishomingo 1773
Union 3330