The Mississippi State Department of Health on Tuesday reported 1,943 additional cases of COVID-19 and 85 deaths related to the virus as of 6 p.m. Dec. 28. It's the largest single-day death total since the previously reported record of 79 deaths one week ago on Dec. 22.
Benton, Chickasaw, Itawamba and Prentiss counties in Northeast Mississippi each reported one additional COVID-19 death. Oktibbeha reported two new deaths, Lee and Monroe counties reported three and Union reported five.
The statewide total number of cases since March 11 is now 210,032, with a death toll of 4,719. An estimated 167,263 people are estimated to have recovered from the virus as of Dec. 27.
There are currently 244 outbreaks in long-term care facilities across the state.
North Mississippi Health Services reported 100 positive inpatients and 16,882 positive outpatients as of Dec. 29.
All counties in the Daily Journal's coverage area reported new cases: Alcorn (28), Benton (1), Calhoun (12), Chickasaw (12), Clay (10), Itawamba (43), Lafayette (58), Lee (85), Marshall (16), Monroe (45), Oktibbeha (40), Pontotoc (27), Prentiss (18), Tippah (24), Tishomingo (15) and Union (26).
Case totals by county:
Alcorn 2096
Benton 660
Calhoun 1135
Chickasaw 1556
Clay 1290
Itawamba 2221
Lafayette 4175
Lee 7455
Marshall 2856
Monroe 2899
Oktibbeha 3310
Pontotoc 3102
Prentiss 2041
Tippah 1943
Tishomingo 1543
Union 2704