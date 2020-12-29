COVID Update December 29

The Mississippi State Department of Health on Tuesday reported 1,943 additional cases of COVID-19 and 85 deaths related to the virus as of 6 p.m. Dec. 28. It's the largest single-day death total since the previously reported record of 79 deaths one week ago on Dec. 22.

Benton, Chickasaw, Itawamba and Prentiss counties in Northeast Mississippi each reported one additional COVID-19 death. Oktibbeha reported two new deaths, Lee and Monroe counties reported three and Union reported five.

The statewide total number of cases since March 11 is now 210,032, with a death toll of 4,719. An estimated 167,263 people are estimated to have recovered from the virus as of Dec. 27.

There are currently 244 outbreaks in long-term care facilities across the state.

North Mississippi Health Services reported 100 positive inpatients and 16,882 positive outpatients as of Dec. 29.

All counties in the Daily Journal's coverage area reported new cases: Alcorn (28), Benton (1), Calhoun (12), Chickasaw (12), Clay (10), Itawamba (43), Lafayette (58), Lee (85), Marshall (16), Monroe (45), Oktibbeha (40), Pontotoc (27), Prentiss (18), Tippah (24), Tishomingo (15) and Union (26).

Case totals by county:

Alcorn 2096

Benton 660

Calhoun 1135

Chickasaw 1556

Clay 1290

Itawamba 2221

Lafayette 4175

Lee 7455

Marshall 2856

Monroe 2899

Oktibbeha 3310

Pontotoc 3102

Prentiss 2041

Tippah 1943

Tishomingo 1543

Union 2704

