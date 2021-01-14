The Mississippi State Department of Health on Thursday reported 1,948 additional cases of COVID-19 and 41 deaths related to the virus as of 6 p.m. Jan 13.
Calhoun, Chickasaw, Itawamba, Lafayette, Monroe and Pontotoc counties in Northeast Mississippi each reported one additional death.
The statewide total number of cases since March 11, 2020, is now 245,847, with a death toll of 5,356. Around 198,888 people are estimated to have recovered from the virus as of Jan. 10.
There are currently 220 outbreaks in long-term care facilities across the state.
North Mississippi Health Services reported 105 positive inpatients and 19,212 positive outpatients as of Jan. 14.
All counties in the Daily Journal's coverage area reported new cases: Alcorn (31), Benton (1), Calhoun (9), Chickasaw (6), Clay (18), Itawamba (17), Lafayette (38), Lee (63), Marshall (17), Monroe (24), Oktibbeha (30), Pontotoc (18), Prentiss (20), Tippah (23), Tishomingo (17) and Union (17).
Case totals by county:
Alcorn 2578
Benton 797
Calhoun 1320
Chickasaw 1799
Clay 1556
Itawamba 2570
Lafayette 4827
Lee 8666
Marshall 3332
Monroe 3463
Oktibbeha 3842
Pontotoc 3565
Prentiss 2400
Tippah 2338
Tishomingo 1790
Union 3347