COVID Update January 14

The Mississippi State Department of Health on Thursday reported 1,948 additional cases of COVID-19 and 41 deaths related to the virus as of 6 p.m. Jan 13.

Calhoun, Chickasaw, Itawamba, Lafayette, Monroe and Pontotoc counties in Northeast Mississippi each reported one additional death.

The statewide total number of cases since March 11, 2020, is now 245,847, with a death toll of 5,356. Around 198,888 people are estimated to have recovered from the virus as of Jan. 10.

There are currently 220 outbreaks in long-term care facilities across the state.

North Mississippi Health Services reported 105 positive inpatients and 19,212 positive outpatients as of Jan. 14.

All counties in the Daily Journal's coverage area reported new cases: Alcorn (31), Benton (1), Calhoun (9), Chickasaw (6), Clay (18), Itawamba (17), Lafayette (38), Lee (63), Marshall (17), Monroe (24), Oktibbeha (30), Pontotoc (18), Prentiss (20), Tippah (23), Tishomingo (17) and Union (17).

Case totals by county:

Alcorn 2578

Benton 797

Calhoun 1320

Chickasaw 1799

Clay 1556

Itawamba 2570

Lafayette 4827

Lee 8666

Marshall 3332

Monroe 3463

Oktibbeha 3842

Pontotoc 3565

Prentiss 2400

Tippah 2338

Tishomingo 1790

Union 3347

