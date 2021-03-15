The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) on Monday reported 101 additional cases of COVID-19 and two additional deaths.
No counties in Northeast Mississippi reported new deaths.
The statewide total number of cases since March 11, 2020 is now 300,881 with a death toll of 6,903. As of this week, around 283,953 people are presumed recovered from the virus.
Mississippi surpassed 300,000 COVID-19 cases on Saturday, March 13 — just two days after the one-year anniversary of the state's first confirmed case.
The seven-day moving average for new COVID-19 cases in Mississippi is 16 per 100,000 people, as of March 13. In Mississippi's 1st Congressional District, the seven-day moving average is 15 per 100,000 people.
MSDH also reported 44 ongoing outbreaks in long-term care facilities.
North Mississippi Health Services reported 17 positive inpatients and 21,118 positive outpatients, as of March 12.
Case totals by county:
- Alcorn 2939
- Benton 951
- Calhoun 1605
- Chickasaw 2024
- Clay 1801
- Itawamba 2924
- Lafayette 5835
- Lee 9768
- Marshall 4114
- Monroe 4027
- Oktibbeha 4474
- Pontotoc 4129
- Prentiss 2727
- Tippah 2819
- Tishomingo 2139
- Union 3990