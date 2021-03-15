COVID Update March 15, 2021

The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) on Monday reported 101 additional cases of COVID-19 and two additional deaths.

No counties in Northeast Mississippi reported new deaths.

The statewide total number of cases since March 11, 2020 is now 300,881 with a death toll of 6,903. As of this week, around 283,953 people are presumed recovered from the virus.

Mississippi surpassed 300,000 COVID-19 cases on Saturday, March 13 — just two days after the one-year anniversary of the state's first confirmed case.

The seven-day moving average for new COVID-19 cases in Mississippi is 16 per 100,000 people, as of March 13. In Mississippi's 1st Congressional District, the seven-day moving average is 15 per 100,000 people.

MSDH also reported 44 ongoing outbreaks in long-term care facilities.

North Mississippi Health Services reported 17 positive inpatients and 21,118 positive outpatients, as of March 12.

Case totals by county:

  • Alcorn 2939
  • Benton 951
  • Calhoun 1605
  • Chickasaw 2024
  • Clay 1801
  • Itawamba 2924
  • Lafayette 5835
  • Lee 9768
  • Marshall 4114
  • Monroe 4027
  • Oktibbeha 4474
  • Pontotoc 4129
  • Prentiss 2727
  • Tippah 2819
  • Tishomingo 2139
  • Union 3990

blake.alsup@djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus