The Mississippi State Department of Health on Sunday reported 109 new cases of COVID-19 and 12 deaths
This brings the state total number of known cases to 7,550 and the total number of deaths to 303.
Calhoun County reported one death Sunday, raising its number of pandemic-related deaths to four.
Northeast Mississippi counties reporting two new cases were Lafayette, Marshall, Monroe, Pontotoc and Union. Counties with one new case include Calhoun, Clay, Itawamba and Tippah.
The county breakdown of known COVID-19 cases in Northeast Mississippi as of 6 p.m. Saturday:
Alcorn 10
Benton 12
Calhoun 55
Chickasaw 76
Clay 48
Itawamba 63
Lafayette 91
Lee 71
Marshall 47
Monroe 175
Oktibbeha 52
Pontotoc 22
Prentiss 32
Tippah 57
Tishomingo 8
Union 27