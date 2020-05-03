Covid-19 cases May 3, 2020
Bobby Pepper

The Mississippi State Department of Health on Sunday reported 109 new cases of COVID-19 and 12 deaths 

This brings the state total number of known cases to 7,550 and the total number of deaths to 303.

Calhoun County reported one death Sunday, raising its number of pandemic-related deaths to four. 

Northeast Mississippi counties reporting two new cases were Lafayette, Marshall, Monroe, Pontotoc and Union. Counties with one new case include Calhoun, Clay, Itawamba and Tippah.

The county breakdown of known COVID-19 cases in Northeast Mississippi as of 6 p.m. Saturday:

Alcorn 10

Benton 12

Calhoun 55

Chickasaw 76

Clay 48

Itawamba 63

Lafayette 91

Lee 71

Marshall 47

Monroe 175

Oktibbeha 52

Pontotoc 22

Prentiss 32

Tippah 57

Tishomingo 8

Union 27

bobby.pepper@journalinc.com

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus