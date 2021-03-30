COVID Update March 30, 2021

The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) on Tuesday reported 163 additional cases of COVID-19 and 12 additional deaths.

The statewide total number of cases since March 11, 2020 is now 304,858 with a death toll of 7,013. As of this week, around 292,872 people are presumed recovered from the virus.

The seven-day moving average for new COVID-19 cases in Mississippi is 9 per 100,000 people, as of March 28. In Mississippi's 1st Congressional District, the seven-day moving average is 8 per 100,000 people.

MSDH also reported 17 ongoing outbreaks in long-term care facilities.

North Mississippi Health Services reported 7 positive inpatients and 21,246 positive outpatients, as of March 30.

Several counties in the Daily Journal's coverage area reported new cases: Itawamba (2), Lafayette (5), Lee (1), Marshall (4), Pontotoc (4), Tippah (1), Tishomingo (1) and Union (1).

Case totals by county:

  • Alcorn 2949
  • Benton 964
  • Calhoun 1618
  • Chickasaw 2033
  • Clay 1816
  • Itawamba 2951
  • Lafayette 5928
  • Lee 9805
  • Marshall 4225
  • Monroe 4042
  • Oktibbeha 4517
  • Pontotoc 4152
  • Prentiss 2743
  • Tippah 2827
  • Tishomingo 2200
  • Union 4003

