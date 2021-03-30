The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) on Tuesday reported 163 additional cases of COVID-19 and 12 additional deaths.
The statewide total number of cases since March 11, 2020 is now 304,858 with a death toll of 7,013. As of this week, around 292,872 people are presumed recovered from the virus.
The seven-day moving average for new COVID-19 cases in Mississippi is 9 per 100,000 people, as of March 28. In Mississippi's 1st Congressional District, the seven-day moving average is 8 per 100,000 people.
MSDH also reported 17 ongoing outbreaks in long-term care facilities.
North Mississippi Health Services reported 7 positive inpatients and 21,246 positive outpatients, as of March 30.
Several counties in the Daily Journal's coverage area reported new cases: Itawamba (2), Lafayette (5), Lee (1), Marshall (4), Pontotoc (4), Tippah (1), Tishomingo (1) and Union (1).
Case totals by county:
- Alcorn 2949
- Benton 964
- Calhoun 1618
- Chickasaw 2033
- Clay 1816
- Itawamba 2951
- Lafayette 5928
- Lee 9805
- Marshall 4225
- Monroe 4042
- Oktibbeha 4517
- Pontotoc 4152
- Prentiss 2743
- Tippah 2827
- Tishomingo 2200
- Union 4003