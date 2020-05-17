The Mississippi State Department of Health on Sunday morning reported 173 new cases of COVID-19 and 11 deaths.
This brings the state total number of known cases to 11,296 and the total number of deaths to 521 as of 6 p.m. Saturday.
Northeast Mississippi counties reporting new cases include Lee (four), Itawamba (three), Lafayette (two), Oktibbeha (two) and Chickasaw (one).
Statewide, counties reporting two new COVID-19 related deaths include Lowndes, Carroll, Forrest and Noxubee. Jones, Kemper, Lauderdale, Marion, Neshoba and Scott each reported one.
The county breakdown of known COVID-19 cases in Northeast Mississippi as of 6 p.m. Saturday:
Alcorn 12
Benton 13
Calhoun 58
Chickasaw 115
Clay 79
Itawamba 78
Lafayette 109
Lee 93
Marshall 66
Monroe 222
Oktibbeha 104
Pontotoc 25
Prentiss 36
Tippah 69
Tishomingo 14
Union 60