The Mississippi State Department of Health on Sunday morning reported 173 new cases of COVID-19 and 11 deaths.

This brings the state total number of known cases to 11,296 and the total number of deaths to 521 as of 6 p.m. Saturday.

Northeast Mississippi counties reporting new cases include Lee (four), Itawamba (three), Lafayette (two), Oktibbeha (two) and Chickasaw (one).

Statewide, counties reporting two new COVID-19 related deaths include Lowndes, Carroll, Forrest and Noxubee. Jones, Kemper, Lauderdale, Marion, Neshoba and Scott each reported one.

The county breakdown of known COVID-19 cases in Northeast Mississippi as of 6 p.m. Saturday:

Alcorn 12

Benton 13

Calhoun 58

Chickasaw 115

Clay 79

Itawamba 78

Lafayette 109

Lee 93

Marshall 66

Monroe 222

Oktibbeha 104

Pontotoc 25

Prentiss 36

Tippah 69

Tishomingo 14

Union 60

