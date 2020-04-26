The Mississippi Department of Health reported 193 new COVID-19 cases and six new deaths Sunday, including one death in Chickasaw County.
This brings the state total of coronavirus cases to 5,911 and the total number of deaths to 227 as of 6 p.m. Saturday.
The latest fatality gives Chickasaw County five deaths during the pandemic.
Monroe County reported 11 new cases and continues to lead Northeast Mississippi in total cases with 134 and nine deaths.
Chickasaw County reported seven new cases. Other counties seeing increases in cases include Itawamba with four; Calhoun, two; and Lafayette, Prentiss, Tippah and Union, one apiece.
Hinds County leads the state with 415 cases, including three new cases. Lauderdale County has the most deaths, 19.
Northeast Mississippi counties:
Alcorn 9
Benton 9
Calhoun 50
Chickasaw 63
Clay 31
Itawamba 37
Lafayette 88
Lee 72
Marshall 41
Monroe 134
Oktibbeha 46
Pontotoc 18
Prentiss 30
Tippah 52
Tishomingo 7
Union 15