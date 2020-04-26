covid19file
Bobby Pepper

The Mississippi Department of Health reported 193 new COVID-19 cases and six new deaths Sunday, including one death in Chickasaw County.

This brings the state total of coronavirus cases to 5,911 and the total number of deaths to 227 as of 6 p.m. Saturday.

The latest fatality gives Chickasaw County five deaths during the pandemic.

Monroe County reported 11 new cases and continues to lead Northeast Mississippi in total cases with 134 and nine deaths.

Chickasaw County reported seven new cases. Other counties seeing increases in cases include Itawamba with four; Calhoun, two; and Lafayette, Prentiss, Tippah and Union, one apiece.

Hinds County leads the state with 415 cases, including three new cases. Lauderdale County has the most deaths, 19.

Northeast Mississippi counties:

Alcorn 9

Benton 9

Calhoun 50

Chickasaw 63

Clay 31

Itawamba 37

Lafayette 88

Lee 72

Marshall 41

Monroe 134

Oktibbeha 46

Pontotoc 18

Prentiss 30

Tippah 52

Tishomingo 7

Union 15

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus