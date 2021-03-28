The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) on Sunday reported 196 additional cases of COVID-19 and one additional death.
The statewide total number of cases since March 11, 2020 is now 304,616 with a death toll of 7,001. As of this week, around 290,537 people are presumed recovered from the virus.
MSDH also reported 19 ongoing outbreaks in long-term care facilities.
In Northeast Mississippi, Lafayette and Tishomingo counties both reported 12 additional cases the past two days. Other new cases in the region include Marshall (7), Oktibbeha (3), Lee (2), Alcorn (1), Itawamba (1), Monroe (1), Pontotoc (1), Prentiss (1) and Tippah (1).
Case totals by county:
Alcorn 2949
Benton 964
Calhoun 1617
Chickasaw 2033
Clay 1816
Itawamba 2942
Lafayette 5918
Lee 9802
Marshall 4217
Monroe 4042
Oktibbeha 4514
Pontotoc 4148
Prentiss 2743
Tippah 2825
Tishomingo 2198
Union 4002