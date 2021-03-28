covid19update
\

The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) on Sunday reported 196 additional cases of COVID-19 and one additional death.

The statewide total number of cases since March 11, 2020 is now 304,616 with a death toll of 7,001. As of this week, around 290,537 people are presumed recovered from the virus.

MSDH also reported 19 ongoing outbreaks in long-term care facilities.

In Northeast Mississippi, Lafayette and Tishomingo counties both reported 12 additional cases the past two days. Other new cases in the region include Marshall (7), Oktibbeha (3), Lee (2), Alcorn (1), Itawamba (1), Monroe (1), Pontotoc (1), Prentiss (1) and Tippah (1).

Case totals by county:

Alcorn 2949

Benton 964

Calhoun 1617

Chickasaw 2033

Clay 1816

Itawamba 2942

Lafayette 5918

Lee 9802

Marshall 4217

Monroe 4042

Oktibbeha 4514

Pontotoc 4148

Prentiss 2743

Tippah 2825

Tishomingo 2198

Union 4002

bobby.pepper@djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus