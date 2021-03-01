COVID Update March 1, 2021

The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) on Monday reported 199 additional cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths.

The statewide total number of cases since March 11, 2020 is now 294,994 with a death toll of 6,681. As of this week, around 273,437 people are presumed recovered from the virus.

The seven-day moving average for new COVID-19 cases in Mississippi is 19 per 100,000 people, as of Feb. 27. In Mississippi's 1st Congressional District, the seven-day moving average is 15 per 100,000 people.

MSDH also reported 70 ongoing outbreaks in long-term care facilities.

North Mississippi Health Services reported 27 positive inpatients and 21,020 positive outpatients, as of Feb. 26.

Several counties in the Daily Journal's coverage area reported new cases: Alcorn (1), Itawamba (3), Lafayette (3), Lee (4), Monroe (1), Oktibbeha (4), Pontotoc (1), Tippah (2), Tishomingo (2) and Union (2). 

Case totals by county:

  • Alcorn 2918
  • Benton 933
  • Calhoun 1578
  • Chickasaw 2011
  • Clay 1791
  • Itawamba 2899
  • Lafayette 5733
  • Lee 9687
  • Marshall 4031
  • Monroe 3989
  • Oktibbeha 4413
  • Pontotoc 4088
  • Prentiss 2697
  • Tippah 2787
  • Tishomingo 2123
  • Union 3953

blake.alsup@djournal.com

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus