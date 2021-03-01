The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) on Monday reported 199 additional cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths.
The statewide total number of cases since March 11, 2020 is now 294,994 with a death toll of 6,681. As of this week, around 273,437 people are presumed recovered from the virus.
The seven-day moving average for new COVID-19 cases in Mississippi is 19 per 100,000 people, as of Feb. 27. In Mississippi's 1st Congressional District, the seven-day moving average is 15 per 100,000 people.
MSDH also reported 70 ongoing outbreaks in long-term care facilities.
North Mississippi Health Services reported 27 positive inpatients and 21,020 positive outpatients, as of Feb. 26.
Several counties in the Daily Journal's coverage area reported new cases: Alcorn (1), Itawamba (3), Lafayette (3), Lee (4), Monroe (1), Oktibbeha (4), Pontotoc (1), Tippah (2), Tishomingo (2) and Union (2).
Case totals by county:
- Alcorn 2918
- Benton 933
- Calhoun 1578
- Chickasaw 2011
- Clay 1791
- Itawamba 2899
- Lafayette 5733
- Lee 9687
- Marshall 4031
- Monroe 3989
- Oktibbeha 4413
- Pontotoc 4088
- Prentiss 2697
- Tippah 2787
- Tishomingo 2123
- Union 3953