COVID Update January 22

The Mississippi State Department of Health on Friday reported 2,050 additional cases of COVID-19 and 45 deaths related to the virus as of 6 p.m. Jan 21.

Calhoun, Itawamba, Lafayette, Monroe and Prentiss counties in Northeast Mississippi reported one additional death. Clay, Lee and Pontotoc counties each reported two new deaths.

The statewide total number of cases since March 11, 2020, is now 261,167, with a death toll of 5,713. Around 207,769 people are estimated to have recovered from the virus as of Jan. 17.

There are currently 201 outbreaks in long-term care facilities across the state.

North Mississippi Health Services reported 82 positive inpatients and 19,780 positive outpatients as of Jan. 21.

All counties in the Daily Journal's coverage area reported new cases: Alcorn (19), Benton (8), Calhoun (19), Chickasaw (23), Clay (15), Itawamba (4), Lafayette (44), Lee (33), Marshall (25), Monroe (23), Oktibbeha (19), Pontotoc (26), Prentiss (16), Tippah (17), Tishomingo (14) and Union (27).

Case totals by county:

Alcorn 2707

Benton 848

Calhoun 1399

Chickasaw 1884

Clay 1642

Itawamba 2666

Lafayette 5117

Lee 9014

Marshall 3520

Monroe 3651

Oktibbeha 4035

Pontotoc 3747

Prentiss 2511

Tippah 2475

Tishomingo 1938

Union 3532

blake.alsup@journalinc.com

Twitter: @AlsupTheWriter

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus