The Mississippi State Department of Health on Friday reported 2,050 additional cases of COVID-19 and 45 deaths related to the virus as of 6 p.m. Jan 21.
Calhoun, Itawamba, Lafayette, Monroe and Prentiss counties in Northeast Mississippi reported one additional death. Clay, Lee and Pontotoc counties each reported two new deaths.
The statewide total number of cases since March 11, 2020, is now 261,167, with a death toll of 5,713. Around 207,769 people are estimated to have recovered from the virus as of Jan. 17.
There are currently 201 outbreaks in long-term care facilities across the state.
North Mississippi Health Services reported 82 positive inpatients and 19,780 positive outpatients as of Jan. 21.
All counties in the Daily Journal's coverage area reported new cases: Alcorn (19), Benton (8), Calhoun (19), Chickasaw (23), Clay (15), Itawamba (4), Lafayette (44), Lee (33), Marshall (25), Monroe (23), Oktibbeha (19), Pontotoc (26), Prentiss (16), Tippah (17), Tishomingo (14) and Union (27).
Case totals by county:
Alcorn 2707
Benton 848
Calhoun 1399
Chickasaw 1884
Clay 1642
Itawamba 2666
Lafayette 5117
Lee 9014
Marshall 3520
Monroe 3651
Oktibbeha 4035
Pontotoc 3747
Prentiss 2511
Tippah 2475
Tishomingo 1938
Union 3532