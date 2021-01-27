COVID Update January 27

The Mississippi State Department of Health on Wednesday reported 2,074 additional cases of COVID-19 and 65 deaths related to the virus as of 6 p.m. Jan 26.

Chickasaw, Lafayette, Marshall, Monroe, Oktibbeha, Pontotoc, Prentiss, Tippah and Union counties in Northeast Mississippi each reported one additional death. Alcorn, Itawamba and Lee counties each reported two deaths. 

The statewide total number of cases since March 11, 2020, is now 268,672, with a death toll of 5,917. Around 222,812 people are estimated to have recovered from the virus as of Jan. 24.

There are currently 195 outbreaks in long-term care facilities across the state.

North Mississippi Health Services reported 87 positive inpatients and 20,181 positive outpatients as of Jan. 27.

All counties in the Daily Journal's coverage area reported new cases: Alcorn (22), Benton (5), Calhoun (11), Chickasaw (13), Clay (9), Itawamba (14), Lafayette (26), Lee (51), Marshall (21), Monroe (19), Oktibbeha (21), Pontotoc (30), Prentiss (18), Tippah (11), Tishomingo (15) and Union (18).

Case totals by county:

Alcorn 2762

Benton 874

Calhoun 1431

Chickasaw 1915

Clay 1695

Itawamba 2726

Lafayette 5295

Lee 9160

Marshall 3622

Monroe 3746

Oktibbeha 4136

Pontotoc 3834

Prentiss 2572

Tippah 2526

Tishomingo 1978

Union 3619

