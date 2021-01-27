The Mississippi State Department of Health on Wednesday reported 2,074 additional cases of COVID-19 and 65 deaths related to the virus as of 6 p.m. Jan 26.
Chickasaw, Lafayette, Marshall, Monroe, Oktibbeha, Pontotoc, Prentiss, Tippah and Union counties in Northeast Mississippi each reported one additional death. Alcorn, Itawamba and Lee counties each reported two deaths.
The statewide total number of cases since March 11, 2020, is now 268,672, with a death toll of 5,917. Around 222,812 people are estimated to have recovered from the virus as of Jan. 24.
There are currently 195 outbreaks in long-term care facilities across the state.
North Mississippi Health Services reported 87 positive inpatients and 20,181 positive outpatients as of Jan. 27.
All counties in the Daily Journal's coverage area reported new cases: Alcorn (22), Benton (5), Calhoun (11), Chickasaw (13), Clay (9), Itawamba (14), Lafayette (26), Lee (51), Marshall (21), Monroe (19), Oktibbeha (21), Pontotoc (30), Prentiss (18), Tippah (11), Tishomingo (15) and Union (18).
Case totals by county:
Alcorn 2762
Benton 874
Calhoun 1431
Chickasaw 1915
Clay 1695
Itawamba 2726
Lafayette 5295
Lee 9160
Marshall 3622
Monroe 3746
Oktibbeha 4136
Pontotoc 3834
Prentiss 2572
Tippah 2526
Tishomingo 1978
Union 3619