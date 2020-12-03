covid art
By William Moore Daily Journal

The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) on Thursday reported 2,168 new cases of COVID-19 and 28 new deaths as of 6 p.m. Dec. 2.

The total is second only to Wednesday’s total of 2,457, the highest single-day case count since the pandemic began, surpassing the previous high of 1,972 cases on Nov. 21.

Lafayette County reported four deaths. There was one death in Itawamba, Lee, Prentiss and Tishomingo counties in northeast Mississippi. MSDH also reported 188 current outbreaks in long-term care facilities.

The statewide total number of cases since March 11 is 159,036 and 3,879 deaths. Around 128,746 people are estimated to have recovered from the virus as of Nov. 29.

North Mississippi Health Services reported 73 positive inpatients and 11,116 positive outpatients as of Dec. 3.

All Northeast Mississippi counties in the Daily Journal coverage area reported new cases.

The new case counts by county are: Alcorn (11), Benton (1), Calhoun (20), Chickasaw (14), Clay (10), Itawamba (27), Lafayette (30), Lee (73), Marshall (21), Monroe (25), Oktibbeha (47), Pontotoc (31), Prentiss (18), Tippah (25), Tishomingo (8) and Union (29).

Total cases in Northeast Mississippi by county:

Alcorn 1,604

Benton 505

Calhoun 815

Chickasaw 1,121

Clay 971

Itawamba 1,626

Lafayette 3,440

Lee 5,476

Marshall 2,271

Monroe 2,122

Oktibbeha 2,599

Pontotoc 2,112

Prentiss 1,567

Tippah 1,325

Tishomingo 1,148

Union 1,768

william.moore@journalinc.com

Twitter:@WilliamMoore_DJ

