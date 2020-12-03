The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) on Thursday reported 2,168 new cases of COVID-19 and 28 new deaths as of 6 p.m. Dec. 2.
The total is second only to Wednesday’s total of 2,457, the highest single-day case count since the pandemic began, surpassing the previous high of 1,972 cases on Nov. 21.
Lafayette County reported four deaths. There was one death in Itawamba, Lee, Prentiss and Tishomingo counties in northeast Mississippi. MSDH also reported 188 current outbreaks in long-term care facilities.
The statewide total number of cases since March 11 is 159,036 and 3,879 deaths. Around 128,746 people are estimated to have recovered from the virus as of Nov. 29.
North Mississippi Health Services reported 73 positive inpatients and 11,116 positive outpatients as of Dec. 3.
All Northeast Mississippi counties in the Daily Journal coverage area reported new cases.
The new case counts by county are: Alcorn (11), Benton (1), Calhoun (20), Chickasaw (14), Clay (10), Itawamba (27), Lafayette (30), Lee (73), Marshall (21), Monroe (25), Oktibbeha (47), Pontotoc (31), Prentiss (18), Tippah (25), Tishomingo (8) and Union (29).
Total cases in Northeast Mississippi by county:
Alcorn 1,604
Benton 505
Calhoun 815
Chickasaw 1,121
Clay 971
Itawamba 1,626
Lafayette 3,440
Lee 5,476
Marshall 2,271
Monroe 2,122
Oktibbeha 2,599
Pontotoc 2,112
Prentiss 1,567
Tippah 1,325
Tishomingo 1,148
Union 1,768