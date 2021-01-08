The Mississippi State Department of Health on Friday reported 2,175 additional cases of COVID-19 and 40 deaths related to the virus as of 6 p.m. Jan 7.
Calhoun, Chickasaw, Lafayette, Pontotoc, Prentiss, Tippah counties each reported one additional death. Itawamba and Monroe counties each reported two deaths.
The statewide total number of cases since March 11, 2020, is now 233,665, with a death toll of 5,101. Around 182,103 people are estimated to have recovered from the virus as of Jan. 3.
There are currently 226 outbreaks in long-term care facilities across the state.
North Mississippi Health Services reported 116 positive inpatients and 18,592 positive outpatients as of Jan. 8.
All counties in the Daily Journal's coverage area reported new cases: Alcorn (27), Benton (18), Calhoun (5), Chickasaw (12), Clay (10), Itawamba (11), Lafayette (46), Lee (44), Marshall (37), Monroe (20), Oktibbeha (19), Pontotoc (24), Prentiss (14), Tippah (33), Tishomingo (25) and Union (39).
Case totals by county:
Alcorn 2439
Benton 757
Calhoun 1269
Chickasaw 1728
Clay 1468
Itawamba 2472
Lafayette 4535
Lee 8305
Marshall 3144
Monroe 3323
Oktibbeha 3685
Pontotoc 3391
Prentiss 2305
Tippah 2172
Tishomingo 1684
Union 3159