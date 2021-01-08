COVID Update January 8

The Mississippi State Department of Health on Friday reported 2,175 additional cases of COVID-19 and 40 deaths related to the virus as of 6 p.m. Jan 7.

Calhoun, Chickasaw, Lafayette, Pontotoc, Prentiss, Tippah counties each reported one additional death. Itawamba and Monroe counties each reported two deaths.

The statewide total number of cases since March 11, 2020, is now 233,665, with a death toll of 5,101. Around 182,103 people are estimated to have recovered from the virus as of Jan. 3.

There are currently 226 outbreaks in long-term care facilities across the state.

North Mississippi Health Services reported 116 positive inpatients and 18,592 positive outpatients as of Jan. 8.

All counties in the Daily Journal's coverage area reported new cases: Alcorn (27), Benton (18), Calhoun (5), Chickasaw (12), Clay (10), Itawamba (11), Lafayette (46), Lee (44), Marshall (37), Monroe (20), Oktibbeha (19), Pontotoc (24), Prentiss (14), Tippah (33), Tishomingo (25) and Union (39).

Case totals by county:

Alcorn 2439

Benton 757

Calhoun 1269

Chickasaw 1728

Clay 1468

Itawamba 2472

Lafayette 4535

Lee 8305

Marshall 3144

Monroe 3323

Oktibbeha 3685

Pontotoc 3391

Prentiss 2305

Tippah 2172

Tishomingo 1684

Union 3159

