The Mississippi State Department of Health on Friday reported 2,186 additional cases of COVID-19 and 38 deaths related to the virus as of 6 p.m. Jan 28.
Calhoun, Clay, Lafayette, Tippah and Union counties in Northeast Mississippi each reported one additional death. Monroe County reported two deaths.
The statewide total number of cases since March 11, 2020, is now 272,662, with a death toll of 5,983. Around 222,812 people are estimated to have recovered from the virus as of Jan. 24.
There are currently 181 outbreaks in long-term care facilities across the state.
North Mississippi Health Services reported 82 positive inpatients and 20,521 positive outpatients as of Jan. 28.
Case totals by county:
Alcorn 2797
Benton 882
Calhoun 1477
Chickasaw 1928
Clay 1708
Itawamba 2758
Lafayette 5369
Lee 9241
Marshall 3673
Monroe 3791
Oktibbeha 4192
Pontotoc 3880
Prentiss 2588
Tippah 2567
Tishomingo 1996
Union 3685