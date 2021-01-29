COVID Update January 29

The Mississippi State Department of Health on Friday reported 2,186 additional cases of COVID-19 and 38 deaths related to the virus as of 6 p.m. Jan 28.

Calhoun, Clay, Lafayette, Tippah and Union counties in Northeast Mississippi each reported one additional death. Monroe County reported two deaths.

The statewide total number of cases since March 11, 2020, is now 272,662, with a death toll of 5,983. Around 222,812 people are estimated to have recovered from the virus as of Jan. 24.

There are currently 181 outbreaks in long-term care facilities across the state.

North Mississippi Health Services reported 82 positive inpatients and 20,521 positive outpatients as of Jan. 28.

Case totals by county:

Alcorn 2797

Benton 882

Calhoun 1477

Chickasaw 1928

Clay 1708

Itawamba 2758

Lafayette 5369

Lee 9241

Marshall 3673

Monroe 3791

Oktibbeha 4192

Pontotoc 3880

Prentiss 2588

Tippah 2567

Tishomingo 1996

Union 3685

