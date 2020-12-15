The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) on Tuesday reported 2,205 new cases of COVID-19 and 48 deaths as of 6 p.m. Dec. 14. There are currently 236 outbreaks in long-term care facilities.
Alcorn, Chickasaw, Marshall, Monroe, Oktibbeha and Pontotoc in Northeast Mississippi each reported one new death.
The statewide total number of cases since March 11 is 183,300 and 4,252 deaths. Around 148,466 people are estimated to have recovered from the virus as of Dec. 13.
North Mississippi Health Services reported 73 positive inpatients and 14,649 positive outpatients as of Dec. 15.
All Northeast Mississippi counties in the Daily Journal coverage area reported new cases.
The new case counts by county are: Alcorn (15), Benton (3), Calhoun (8), Chickasaw (20), Clay (16), Itawamba (22), Lafayette (29), Lee (101), Marshall (26), Monroe (45), Oktibbeha (53), Pontotoc (39), Prentiss (15), Tippah (35), Tishomingo (14) and Union (61).
Case totals by county:
Alcorn 1,853
Benton 573
Calhoun 921
Chickasaw 1,307
Clay 1,110
Itawamba 1,872
Lafayette 3,700
Lee 6,422
Marshall 2,543
Monroe 2,504
Oktibbeha 2,915
Pontotoc 2,591
Prentiss 1,779
Tippah 1,651
Tishomingo 1,337
Union 2,273