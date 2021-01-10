The Mississippi State Department of Health on Sunday reported 2,214 additional cases of COVID-19 and 22 deaths related to the virus as of 6 p.m. Saturday.
Tippah County reported two deaths and Lafayette and Oktibbeha counties each reported one death.
The statewide total number of cases since March 11, 2020, is now 239,082, with a death toll of 5,167.
All counties in the Daily Journal's coverage area reported new cases.
Case totals by county:
Alcorn 2479
Benton 776
Calhoun 1286
Chickasaw 1758
Clay 1496
Itawamba 2496
Lafayette 4684
Lee 8448
Marshall 3241
Monroe 3380
Oktibbeha 3784
Pontotoc 3458
Prentiss 2343
Tippah 2242
Tishomingo 1738
Union 3256