covidupdate012021

The Mississippi State Department of Health on Sunday reported 2,214 additional cases of COVID-19 and 22 deaths related to the virus as of 6 p.m. Saturday.

Tippah County reported two deaths and Lafayette and Oktibbeha counties each reported one death.

The statewide total number of cases since March 11, 2020, is now 239,082, with a death toll of 5,167.  

All counties in the Daily Journal's coverage area reported new cases.

Case totals by county:

Alcorn 2479

Benton 776

Calhoun 1286

Chickasaw 1758

Clay 1496

Itawamba 2496

Lafayette 4684

Lee 8448

Marshall 3241

Monroe 3380

Oktibbeha 3784

Pontotoc 3458

Prentiss 2343

Tippah 2242

Tishomingo 1738

Union 3256

bobby.pepper@journalinc.com

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus