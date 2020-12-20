c19update
Bobby Pepper

The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) on Sunday morning reported 2,222 more cases of COVID-19 and 19 deaths related to the pandemic.

The statewide number of coronavirus cases since March 11 is now 194,333 with a death toll of 4,409

In Northeast Mississippi, Lee, Clay, Tippah and Pontotoc counties each reported one new death, as of 6 p.m. Saturday.

New case counts for Northeast Mississippi counties are Alcorn (7), Benton (6), Calhoun (9), Chickasaw (14), Clay (9), Itawamba (9), Lafayette (21), Lee (81), Marshall (32), Monroe (26), Oktibbeha (48), Pontotoc (55), Prentiss (30), Tippah (26), Tishomingo (26) and Union (44).

Case totals by county:

Alcorn 1937

Benton 604

Calhoun 991

Chickasaw 1429

Clay 1183

Itawamba 1993

Lafayette 3834

Lee 6853

Marshall 2656

Monroe 2607

Oktibbeha 3066

Pontotoc 2789

Prentiss 1890

Tippah 1770

Tishomingo 1420

Union 2466

