The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) on Sunday morning reported 2,222 more cases of COVID-19 and 19 deaths related to the pandemic.
The statewide number of coronavirus cases since March 11 is now 194,333 with a death toll of 4,409
In Northeast Mississippi, Lee, Clay, Tippah and Pontotoc counties each reported one new death, as of 6 p.m. Saturday.
New case counts for Northeast Mississippi counties are Alcorn (7), Benton (6), Calhoun (9), Chickasaw (14), Clay (9), Itawamba (9), Lafayette (21), Lee (81), Marshall (32), Monroe (26), Oktibbeha (48), Pontotoc (55), Prentiss (30), Tippah (26), Tishomingo (26) and Union (44).
Case totals by county:
Alcorn 1937
Benton 604
Calhoun 991
Chickasaw 1429
Clay 1183
Itawamba 1993
Lafayette 3834
Lee 6853
Marshall 2656
Monroe 2607
Oktibbeha 3066
Pontotoc 2789
Prentiss 1890
Tippah 1770
Tishomingo 1420
Union 2466