The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) on Thursday reported 2,261 new cases of COVID-19 and 26 deaths as of 6 p.m. Dec. 16. There are currently 236 outbreaks in long-term care facilities.
Alcorn, Lafayette, Monroe, Oktibbha and Tishomingo counties in Northeast Mississippi each reported one new death. Itawamba County reported two new deaths.
The statewide total number of cases since March 11 is 187,904 and 4,320 deaths. Around 148,466 people are estimated to have recovered from the virus as of Dec. 13.
North Mississippi Health Services reported 74 positive inpatients and 14,861 positive outpatients as of Dec. 16.
All Northeast Mississippi counties in the Daily Journal coverage area reported new cases.
The new case counts by county are: Alcorn (12), Benton (7), Calhoun (23), Chickasaw (17), Clay (15), Itawamba (41), Lafayette (19), Lee (55), Marshall (20), Monroe (33), Oktibbeha (35), Pontotoc (43), Prentiss (19), Tippah (28), Tishomingo (10) and Union (35).
Case totals by county:
Alcorn 1,885
Benton 586
Calhoun 951
Chickasaw 1,355
Clay 1,145
Itawamba 1,932
Lafayette 3,752
Lee 6,555
Marshall 2,587
Monroe 2,580
Oktibbeha 2,985
Pontotoc 2,684
Prentiss 1,817
Tippah 1,708
Tishomingo 1,369
Union 2,358