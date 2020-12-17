COVID Update December 17

The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) on Thursday reported 2,261 new cases of COVID-19 and 26 deaths as of 6 p.m. Dec. 16. There are currently 236 outbreaks in long-term care facilities.

Alcorn, Lafayette, Monroe, Oktibbha and Tishomingo counties in Northeast Mississippi each reported one new death. Itawamba County reported two new deaths.

The statewide total number of cases since March 11 is 187,904 and 4,320 deaths. Around 148,466 people are estimated to have recovered from the virus as of Dec. 13.

North Mississippi Health Services reported 74 positive inpatients and 14,861 positive outpatients as of Dec. 16.

All Northeast Mississippi counties in the Daily Journal coverage area reported new cases.

The new case counts by county are: Alcorn (12), Benton (7), Calhoun (23), Chickasaw (17), Clay (15), Itawamba (41), Lafayette (19), Lee (55), Marshall (20), Monroe (33), Oktibbeha (35), Pontotoc (43), Prentiss (19), Tippah (28), Tishomingo (10) and Union (35).

Case totals by county:

Alcorn 1,885

Benton 586

Calhoun 951

Chickasaw 1,355

Clay 1,145

Itawamba 1,932

Lafayette 3,752

Lee 6,555

Marshall 2,587

Monroe 2,580

Oktibbeha 2,985

Pontotoc 2,684

Prentiss 1,817

Tippah 1,708

Tishomingo 1,369

Union 2,358

blake.alsup@journalinc.com

Twitter: @AlsupTheWriter

