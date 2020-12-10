COVID Update December 10

The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) on Thursday reported 2,283 new cases of COVID-19 and 42 deaths as of 6 p.m. Dec. 9. There are currently 209 outbreaks in long-term care facilities.

Alcorn, Lee, Marshall, Monroe and Tippah counties in Northeast Mississippi each reported one additional death. Lafayette and Prentiss counties each reported two additional deaths.

The statewide total number of cases since March 11 is 172,955 and 4,083 deaths. Around 136,627 people are estimated to have recovered from the virus as of Dec. 6.

North Mississippi Health Services reported 77 positive inpatients and 13,817 positive outpatients as of Dec. 9. It's the highest number of COVID-positive inpatients NMHS has had during the pandemic.

All Northeast Mississippi counties in the Daily Journal coverage area reported new cases.

The new case counts by county are: Alcorn (20), Benton (3), Calhoun (11), Chickasaw (11), Clay (20), Itawamba (23), Lafayette (20), Lee (81), Marshall (13), Monroe (34), Oktibbeha (26), Pontotoc (31), Prentiss (23), Tippah (27), Tishomingo (21) and Union (33).

Case totals by county:

Alcorn 1,713

Benton 543

Calhoun 884

Chickasaw 1,233

Clay 1,043

Itawamba 1,788

Lafayette 3,593

Lee 6,006

Marshall 2,423

Monroe 2,359

Oktibbeha 2,750

Pontotoc 2,417

Prentiss 1,690

Tippah 1,482

Tishomingo 1,254

Union 2,042

