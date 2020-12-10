The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) on Thursday reported 2,283 new cases of COVID-19 and 42 deaths as of 6 p.m. Dec. 9. There are currently 209 outbreaks in long-term care facilities.
Alcorn, Lee, Marshall, Monroe and Tippah counties in Northeast Mississippi each reported one additional death. Lafayette and Prentiss counties each reported two additional deaths.
The statewide total number of cases since March 11 is 172,955 and 4,083 deaths. Around 136,627 people are estimated to have recovered from the virus as of Dec. 6.
North Mississippi Health Services reported 77 positive inpatients and 13,817 positive outpatients as of Dec. 9. It's the highest number of COVID-positive inpatients NMHS has had during the pandemic.
All Northeast Mississippi counties in the Daily Journal coverage area reported new cases.
The new case counts by county are: Alcorn (20), Benton (3), Calhoun (11), Chickasaw (11), Clay (20), Itawamba (23), Lafayette (20), Lee (81), Marshall (13), Monroe (34), Oktibbeha (26), Pontotoc (31), Prentiss (23), Tippah (27), Tishomingo (21) and Union (33).
Case totals by county:
Alcorn 1,713
Benton 543
Calhoun 884
Chickasaw 1,233
Clay 1,043
Itawamba 1,788
Lafayette 3,593
Lee 6,006
Marshall 2,423
Monroe 2,359
Oktibbeha 2,750
Pontotoc 2,417
Prentiss 1,690
Tippah 1,482
Tishomingo 1,254
Union 2,042