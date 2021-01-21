The Mississippi State Department of Health on Thursday reported 2,290 additional cases of COVID-19 and 30 deaths related to the virus as of 6 p.m. Jan 20.
Itawamba County in Northeast Mississippi reported one additional death.
The statewide total number of cases since March 11, 2020, is now 259,117, with a death toll of 5,668. Around 207,769 people are estimated to have recovered from the virus as of Jan. 17.
There are currently 221 outbreaks in long-term care facilities across the state.
North Mississippi Health Services reported 82 positive inpatients and 19,780 positive outpatients as of Jan. 21.
All counties in the Daily Journal's coverage area reported new cases: Alcorn (14), Benton (7), Calhoun (4), Chickasaw (4), Clay (14), Itawamba (10), Lafayette (42), Lee (59), Marshall (18), Monroe (37), Oktibbeha (40), Pontotoc (23), Prentiss (13), Tippah (14), Tishomingo (8) and Union (25).
Case totals by county:
Alcorn 2688
Benton 840
Calhoun 1380
Chickasaw 1861
Clay 1627
Itawamba 2662
Lafayette 5073
Lee 8981
Marshall 3495
Monroe 3628
Oktibbeha 4016
Pontotoc 3721
Prentiss 2495
Tippah 2458
Tishomingo 1924
Union 3505