COVID Update January 21

The Mississippi State Department of Health on Thursday reported 2,290 additional cases of COVID-19 and 30 deaths related to the virus as of 6 p.m. Jan 20.

Itawamba County in Northeast Mississippi reported one additional death.

The statewide total number of cases since March 11, 2020, is now 259,117, with a death toll of 5,668. Around 207,769 people are estimated to have recovered from the virus as of Jan. 17.

There are currently 221 outbreaks in long-term care facilities across the state.

North Mississippi Health Services reported 82 positive inpatients and 19,780 positive outpatients as of Jan. 21.

All counties in the Daily Journal's coverage area reported new cases: Alcorn (14), Benton (7), Calhoun (4), Chickasaw (4), Clay (14), Itawamba (10), Lafayette (42), Lee (59), Marshall (18), Monroe (37), Oktibbeha (40), Pontotoc (23), Prentiss (13), Tippah (14), Tishomingo (8) and Union (25).

Case totals by county:

Alcorn 2688

Benton 840

Calhoun 1380

Chickasaw 1861

Clay 1627

Itawamba 2662

Lafayette 5073

Lee 8981

Marshall 3495

Monroe 3628

Oktibbeha 4016

Pontotoc 3721

Prentiss 2495

Tippah 2458

Tishomingo 1924

Union 3505

