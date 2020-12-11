COVID Update December 11

The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) on Friday reported 2,327 new cases of COVID-19 and 41 deaths as of 6 p.m. Dec. 10. There are currently 216 outbreaks in long-term care facilities.

Calhoun, Itawamba, Lafayette and Monroe counties in Northeast Mississippi each reported one additional death. Alcorn and Marshall counties each reported two additional deaths. Lee County reported three new deaths.

The statewide total number of cases since March 11 is 175,282 and 4,124 deaths. Around 136,627 people are estimated to have recovered from the virus as of Dec. 6.

North Mississippi Health Services reported 77 positive inpatients and 14,013 positive outpatients as of Dec. 11. It's the highest number of COVID-positive inpatients NMHS has had during the pandemic.

All Northeast Mississippi counties in the Daily Journal coverage area reported new cases.

The new case counts by county are: Alcorn (32), Benton (3), Calhoun (13), Chickasaw (13), Clay (16), Itawamba (23), Lafayette (20), Lee (73), Marshall (33), Monroe (28), Oktibbeha (47), Pontotoc (28), Prentiss (19), Tippah (31), Tishomingo (17) and Union (66).

Case totals by county:

Alcorn 1,745

Benton 546

Calhoun 897

Chickasaw 1,246

Clay 1,059

Itawamba 1,811

Lafayette 3,613

Lee 6,079

Marshall 2,456

Monroe 2,387

Oktibbeha 2,797

Pontotoc 2,445

Prentiss 1,709

Tippah 1,513

Tishomingo 1,271

Union 2,108

