The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) on Friday reported 2,327 new cases of COVID-19 and 41 deaths as of 6 p.m. Dec. 10. There are currently 216 outbreaks in long-term care facilities.
Calhoun, Itawamba, Lafayette and Monroe counties in Northeast Mississippi each reported one additional death. Alcorn and Marshall counties each reported two additional deaths. Lee County reported three new deaths.
The statewide total number of cases since March 11 is 175,282 and 4,124 deaths. Around 136,627 people are estimated to have recovered from the virus as of Dec. 6.
North Mississippi Health Services reported 77 positive inpatients and 14,013 positive outpatients as of Dec. 11. It's the highest number of COVID-positive inpatients NMHS has had during the pandemic.
All Northeast Mississippi counties in the Daily Journal coverage area reported new cases.
The new case counts by county are: Alcorn (32), Benton (3), Calhoun (13), Chickasaw (13), Clay (16), Itawamba (23), Lafayette (20), Lee (73), Marshall (33), Monroe (28), Oktibbeha (47), Pontotoc (28), Prentiss (19), Tippah (31), Tishomingo (17) and Union (66).
Case totals by county:
Alcorn 1,745
Benton 546
Calhoun 897
Chickasaw 1,246
Clay 1,059
Itawamba 1,811
Lafayette 3,613
Lee 6,079
Marshall 2,456
Monroe 2,387
Oktibbeha 2,797
Pontotoc 2,445
Prentiss 1,709
Tippah 1,513
Tishomingo 1,271
Union 2,108