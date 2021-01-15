COVID Update January 15

The Mississippi State Department of Health on Friday reported 2,342 additional cases of COVID-19 and 55 deaths related to the virus as of 6 p.m. Jan 14.

Alcorn, Benton, Marshall and Tippah counties in Northeast Mississippi each reported one additional death. Monroe and Union counties each reported two deaths. Prentiss County reported three deaths.

The statewide total number of cases since March 11, 2020, is now 248,189, with a death toll of 5,411. Around 198,888 people are estimated to have recovered from the virus as of Jan. 10.

There are currently 220 outbreaks in long-term care facilities across the state.

North Mississippi Health Services reported 97 positive inpatients and 19,302 positive outpatients as of Jan. 15.

All counties in the Daily Journal's coverage area reported new cases: Alcorn (28), Benton (6), Calhoun (13), Chickasaw (13), Clay (11), Itawamba (18), Lafayette (34), Lee (55), Marshall (28), Monroe (24), Oktibbeha (39), Pontotoc (22), Prentiss (24), Tippah (24), Tishomingo (6) and Union (27).

Case totals by county:

Alcorn 2606

Benton 803

Calhoun 1333

Chickasaw 1812

Clay 1567

Itawamba 2588

Lafayette 4861

Lee 8721

Marshall 3360

Monroe 3487

Oktibbeha 3881

Pontotoc 3587

Prentiss 2424

Tippah 2362

Tishomingo 1796

Union 3374

