The Mississippi State Department of Health on Friday reported 2,342 additional cases of COVID-19 and 55 deaths related to the virus as of 6 p.m. Jan 14.
Alcorn, Benton, Marshall and Tippah counties in Northeast Mississippi each reported one additional death. Monroe and Union counties each reported two deaths. Prentiss County reported three deaths.
The statewide total number of cases since March 11, 2020, is now 248,189, with a death toll of 5,411. Around 198,888 people are estimated to have recovered from the virus as of Jan. 10.
There are currently 220 outbreaks in long-term care facilities across the state.
North Mississippi Health Services reported 97 positive inpatients and 19,302 positive outpatients as of Jan. 15.
All counties in the Daily Journal's coverage area reported new cases: Alcorn (28), Benton (6), Calhoun (13), Chickasaw (13), Clay (11), Itawamba (18), Lafayette (34), Lee (55), Marshall (28), Monroe (24), Oktibbeha (39), Pontotoc (22), Prentiss (24), Tippah (24), Tishomingo (6) and Union (27).
Case totals by county:
Alcorn 2606
Benton 803
Calhoun 1333
Chickasaw 1812
Clay 1567
Itawamba 2588
Lafayette 4861
Lee 8721
Marshall 3360
Monroe 3487
Oktibbeha 3881
Pontotoc 3587
Prentiss 2424
Tippah 2362
Tishomingo 1796
Union 3374