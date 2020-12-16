COVID Update December 16

The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) on Wednesday reported 2,343 new cases of COVID-19 and 42 deaths as of 6 p.m. Dec. 15. There are currently 239 outbreaks in long-term care facilities.

Itawamba, Lee, Marshall, Monroe, Oktibbeha, Pontotoc and Prentiss counties in Northeast Mississippi each reported one new death. Lafayette County reported two new deaths.

The statewide total number of cases since March 11 is 185,643 and 4,294 deaths. Around 148,466 people are estimated to have recovered from the virus as of Dec. 13.

North Mississippi Health Services reported 74 positive inpatients and 14,861 positive outpatients as of Dec. 16.

All Northeast Mississippi counties in the Daily Journal coverage area reported new cases.

The new case counts by county are: Alcorn (20), Benton (6), Calhoun (7), Chickasaw (31), Clay (20), Itawamba (19), Lafayette (33), Lee (118), Marshall (24), Monroe (43), Oktibbeha (35), Pontotoc (50), Prentiss (19), Tippah (29), Tishomingo (22) and Union (50).

Case totals by county:

Alcorn 1,873

Benton 579

Calhoun 928

Chickasaw 1,338

Clay 1,130

Itawamba 1,891

Lafayette 3,733

Lee 6,540

Marshall 2,567

Monroe 2,547

Oktibbeha 2,950

Pontotoc 2,641

Prentiss 1,798

Tippah 1,680

Tishomingo 1,359

Union 2,323

blake.alsup@journalinc.com

Twitter: @AlsupTheWriter

