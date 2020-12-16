The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) on Wednesday reported 2,343 new cases of COVID-19 and 42 deaths as of 6 p.m. Dec. 15. There are currently 239 outbreaks in long-term care facilities.
Itawamba, Lee, Marshall, Monroe, Oktibbeha, Pontotoc and Prentiss counties in Northeast Mississippi each reported one new death. Lafayette County reported two new deaths.
The statewide total number of cases since March 11 is 185,643 and 4,294 deaths. Around 148,466 people are estimated to have recovered from the virus as of Dec. 13.
North Mississippi Health Services reported 74 positive inpatients and 14,861 positive outpatients as of Dec. 16.
All Northeast Mississippi counties in the Daily Journal coverage area reported new cases.
The new case counts by county are: Alcorn (20), Benton (6), Calhoun (7), Chickasaw (31), Clay (20), Itawamba (19), Lafayette (33), Lee (118), Marshall (24), Monroe (43), Oktibbeha (35), Pontotoc (50), Prentiss (19), Tippah (29), Tishomingo (22) and Union (50).
Case totals by county:
Alcorn 1,873
Benton 579
Calhoun 928
Chickasaw 1,338
Clay 1,130
Itawamba 1,891
Lafayette 3,733
Lee 6,540
Marshall 2,567
Monroe 2,547
Oktibbeha 2,950
Pontotoc 2,641
Prentiss 1,798
Tippah 1,680
Tishomingo 1,359
Union 2,323