The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) on Wednesday reported 2,457 new cases of COVID-19 and 15 new deaths as of 6 p.m. Dec. 1, including 109 new cases in Lee County.
It's by far the highest single-day case count since the pandemic began, surpassing the previous high of 1,972 cases on Nov. 21.
Itawamba County in Northeast Mississippi reported one additional death. MSDH also reported 199 current outbreaks in long-term care facilities.
The statewide total number of cases since March 11 is 156,868 and 3,851 deaths. Around 128,746 people are estimated to have recovered from the virus as of Nov. 29.
North Mississippi Health Services reported 71 positive inpatients and 10,954 positive outpatients as of Dec. 2.
All Northeast Mississippi counties in the Daily Journal coverage area reported new cases.
The new case counts by county are: Alcorn (37), Benton (4), Calhoun (8), Chickasaw (13), Clay (14), Itawamba (23), Lafayette (28), Lee (109), Marshall (22), Monroe (30), Oktibbeha (29), Pontotoc (39), Prentiss (36), Tippah (16), Tishomingo (16) and Union (10).
Total cases in Northeast Mississippi by county:
Alcorn 1,593
Benton 504
Calhoun 795
Chickasaw 1,107
Clay 961
Itawamba 1,599
Lafayette 3,410
Lee 5,403
Marshall 2,250
Monroe 2,097
Oktibbeha 2,552
Pontotoc 2,081
Prentiss 1,549
Tippah 1,300
Tishomingo 1,140
Union 1,729