COVID Update December 18

The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) on Friday reported 2,507 new cases of COVID-19 and 34 deaths as of 6 p.m. Dec. 17. There are currently 235 outbreaks in long-term care facilities.

Benton, Calhoun, Clay, Marshall, Tippah and Tishomingo counties in Northeast Mississippi each reported one new death.

The statewide total number of cases since March 11 is 190,411 and 4,354 deaths. Around 148,466 people are estimated to have recovered from the virus as of Dec. 13.

North Mississippi Health Services reported 79 positive inpatients and 15,060 positive outpatients as of Dec. 17.

All Northeast Mississippi counties in the Daily Journal coverage area reported new cases.

The new case counts by county are: Alcorn (30), Benton (4), Calhoun (21), Chickasaw (26), Clay (13), Itawamba (28), Lafayette (46), Lee (120), Marshall (23), Monroe (33), Oktibbeha (33), Pontotoc (33), Prentiss (29), Tippah (24), Tishomingo (20) and Union (32).

Case totals by county:

Alcorn 1,915

Benton 590

Calhoun 972

Chickasaw 1,381

Clay 1,158

Itawamba 1,960

Lafayette 3,798

Lee 6,675

Marshall 2,610

Monroe 2,613

Oktibbeha 3,018

Pontotoc 2,717

Prentiss 1,846

Tippah 1,732

Tishomingo 1,389

Union 2,390

