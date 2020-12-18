The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) on Friday reported 2,507 new cases of COVID-19 and 34 deaths as of 6 p.m. Dec. 17. There are currently 235 outbreaks in long-term care facilities.
Benton, Calhoun, Clay, Marshall, Tippah and Tishomingo counties in Northeast Mississippi each reported one new death.
The statewide total number of cases since March 11 is 190,411 and 4,354 deaths. Around 148,466 people are estimated to have recovered from the virus as of Dec. 13.
North Mississippi Health Services reported 79 positive inpatients and 15,060 positive outpatients as of Dec. 17.
All Northeast Mississippi counties in the Daily Journal coverage area reported new cases.
The new case counts by county are: Alcorn (30), Benton (4), Calhoun (21), Chickasaw (26), Clay (13), Itawamba (28), Lafayette (46), Lee (120), Marshall (23), Monroe (33), Oktibbeha (33), Pontotoc (33), Prentiss (29), Tippah (24), Tishomingo (20) and Union (32).
Case totals by county:
Alcorn 1,915
Benton 590
Calhoun 972
Chickasaw 1,381
Clay 1,158
Itawamba 1,960
Lafayette 3,798
Lee 6,675
Marshall 2,610
Monroe 2,613
Oktibbeha 3,018
Pontotoc 2,717
Prentiss 1,846
Tippah 1,732
Tishomingo 1,389
Union 2,390