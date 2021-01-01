COVID Update January 1

The Mississippi State Department of Health on Friday reported 2,575 additional cases of COVID-19 and 29 deaths related to the virus as of 6 p.m. Dec. 31.

Lafayette County in Northeast Mississippi reported one additional COVID-19 death. Oktibbeha reported two deaths.

The statewide total number of cases since March 11 is now 218,386, with a death toll of 4,816. An estimated 167,263 people are estimated to have recovered from the virus as of Dec. 27.

There are currently 236 outbreaks in long-term care facilities across the state.

North Mississippi Health Services reported 100 positive inpatients and 17,094 positive outpatients as of Dec. 30. The next NMHS update will be on Jan. 4.

All counties in the Daily Journal's coverage area reported new cases: Alcorn (25), Benton (8), Calhoun (9), Chickasaw (13), Clay (20), Itawamba (43), Lafayette (39), Lee (90), Marshall (14), Monroe (54), Oktibbeha (44), Pontotoc (25), Prentiss (28), Tippah (33), Tishomingo (13) and Union (56).

Case totals by county:

Alcorn 2235

Benton 683

Calhoun 1184

Chickasaw 1607

Clay 1349

Itawamba 2322

Lafayette 4289

Lee 7758

Marshall 2929

Monroe 3061

Oktibbeha 3453

Pontotoc 3196

Prentiss 2129

Tippah 2026

Tishomingo 1596

Union 2865

blake.alsup@journalinc.com

Twitter: @AlsupTheWriter

