The Mississippi State Department of Health on Friday reported 2,575 additional cases of COVID-19 and 29 deaths related to the virus as of 6 p.m. Dec. 31.
Lafayette County in Northeast Mississippi reported one additional COVID-19 death. Oktibbeha reported two deaths.
The statewide total number of cases since March 11 is now 218,386, with a death toll of 4,816. An estimated 167,263 people are estimated to have recovered from the virus as of Dec. 27.
There are currently 236 outbreaks in long-term care facilities across the state.
North Mississippi Health Services reported 100 positive inpatients and 17,094 positive outpatients as of Dec. 30. The next NMHS update will be on Jan. 4.
All counties in the Daily Journal's coverage area reported new cases: Alcorn (25), Benton (8), Calhoun (9), Chickasaw (13), Clay (20), Itawamba (43), Lafayette (39), Lee (90), Marshall (14), Monroe (54), Oktibbeha (44), Pontotoc (25), Prentiss (28), Tippah (33), Tishomingo (13) and Union (56).
Case totals by county:
Alcorn 2235
Benton 683
Calhoun 1184
Chickasaw 1607
Clay 1349
Itawamba 2322
Lafayette 4289
Lee 7758
Marshall 2929
Monroe 3061
Oktibbeha 3453
Pontotoc 3196
Prentiss 2129
Tippah 2026
Tishomingo 1596
Union 2865