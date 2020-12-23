COVID Update December 23

The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) on Wednesday reported 2,634 new cases of COVID-19 and 43 deaths as of 6 p.m. Dec. 22. There are currently 238 outbreaks in long-term care facilities.

Itawamba, Lee and Marshall counties in Northeast Mississippi each reported one new death. Pontotoc County reported two new deaths. Union County reported three new deaths.

The statewide total number of cases since March 11 is 200,325 and 4,533 deaths. Around 154,669 people are estimated to have recovered from the virus as of Dec. 20.

North Mississippi Health Services reported 90 positive inpatients and 16,049 positive outpatients as of Dec. 23. It's the highest number of positive inpatients NMHS has reported, up from the previous high of 81.

All Northeast Mississippi counties in the Daily Journal coverage area reported new cases.

The new case counts by county are: Alcorn (23), Benton (4), Calhoun (14), Chickasaw (33), Clay (20), Itawamba (63), Lafayette (41), Lee (95), Marshall (44), Monroe (48), Oktibbeha (39), Pontotoc (64), Prentiss (27), Tippah (20), Tishomingo (25) and Union (43).

Case totals by county:

Alcorn 1994

Benton 627

Calhoun 1028

Chickasaw 1485

Clay 1220

Itawamba 2108

Lafayette 3929

Lee 7121

Marshall 2743

Monroe 2773

Oktibbeha 3141

Pontotoc 2917

Prentiss 1939

Tippah 1833

Tishomingo 1472

Union 2583

blake.alsup@journalinc.com

Twitter: @AlsupTheWriter

