The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) on Wednesday reported 2,634 new cases of COVID-19 and 43 deaths as of 6 p.m. Dec. 22. There are currently 238 outbreaks in long-term care facilities.
Itawamba, Lee and Marshall counties in Northeast Mississippi each reported one new death. Pontotoc County reported two new deaths. Union County reported three new deaths.
The statewide total number of cases since March 11 is 200,325 and 4,533 deaths. Around 154,669 people are estimated to have recovered from the virus as of Dec. 20.
North Mississippi Health Services reported 90 positive inpatients and 16,049 positive outpatients as of Dec. 23. It's the highest number of positive inpatients NMHS has reported, up from the previous high of 81.
All Northeast Mississippi counties in the Daily Journal coverage area reported new cases.
The new case counts by county are: Alcorn (23), Benton (4), Calhoun (14), Chickasaw (33), Clay (20), Itawamba (63), Lafayette (41), Lee (95), Marshall (44), Monroe (48), Oktibbeha (39), Pontotoc (64), Prentiss (27), Tippah (20), Tishomingo (25) and Union (43).
Case totals by county:
Alcorn 1994
Benton 627
Calhoun 1028
Chickasaw 1485
Clay 1220
Itawamba 2108
Lafayette 3929
Lee 7121
Marshall 2743
Monroe 2773
Oktibbeha 3141
Pontotoc 2917
Prentiss 1939
Tippah 1833
Tishomingo 1472
Union 2583