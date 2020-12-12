COVID-19 Daily Totals as of Dec. 11, 2020

COVID-19 Daily Totals as of Dec. 11, 2020

The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) on Saturday reported 2,665 more cases of COVID-19 and 56 new deaths.

The statewide total number of cases since March 11 is now 177,947, with a statewide death toll of 4,180.

Northeast Mississippi counties that reported new deaths were Alcorn (1), Chickasaw (1), Clay (1), Lafayette (2), Lee (1), Prentiss (1) and Tippah (1).

MSDH also reported 218 outbreaks in long-term care facilities.

As of as of Friday, Dec. 11, North Mississippi Health Services reports 77 positive inpatients and 14,013 positive outpatients, it's highest number of COVID-positive inpatients during the pandemic.

Around 136,627 people are estimated to have recovered from the virus, as of this week.

All Northeast Mississippi counties in the Daily Journal's coverage area reported new cases.

County by county case totals:

Alcorn 1821

Benton 558

Calhoun 904

Chickasaw 1274

Clay 1076

Itawamba 1829

Lafayette 3626

Lee 6157

Marshall 2469

Monroe 2419

Oktibbeha 2825

Pontotoc 2490

Prentiss 1737

Tippah 1546

Tishomingo 1293

Union 2142

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus