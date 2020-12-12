The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) on Saturday reported 2,665 more cases of COVID-19 and 56 new deaths.
The statewide total number of cases since March 11 is now 177,947, with a statewide death toll of 4,180.
Northeast Mississippi counties that reported new deaths were Alcorn (1), Chickasaw (1), Clay (1), Lafayette (2), Lee (1), Prentiss (1) and Tippah (1).
MSDH also reported 218 outbreaks in long-term care facilities.
As of as of Friday, Dec. 11, North Mississippi Health Services reports 77 positive inpatients and 14,013 positive outpatients, it's highest number of COVID-positive inpatients during the pandemic.
Around 136,627 people are estimated to have recovered from the virus, as of this week.
All Northeast Mississippi counties in the Daily Journal's coverage area reported new cases.
County by county case totals:
Alcorn 1821
Benton 558
Calhoun 904
Chickasaw 1274
Clay 1076
Itawamba 1829
Lafayette 3626
Lee 6157
Marshall 2469
Monroe 2419
Oktibbeha 2825
Pontotoc 2490
Prentiss 1737
Tippah 1546
Tishomingo 1293
Union 2142