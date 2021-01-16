COVID Update

The Mississippi State Department of Health on Saturday reported 2,680 additional cases of COVID-19 and 70 deaths related to the virus as of 6 p.m. Jan 15.

Itawamba, Monroe, Prentiss, Tippah and Union counties in Northeast Mississippi each reported one additional death. Lee County reported four deaths.

The statewide total number of cases since March 11, 2020, is now 250,869 with a death toll of 5,481. Around 198,888 people are estimated to have recovered from the virus as of Jan. 10.

There are currently 209 outbreaks in long-term care facilities across the state.

North Mississippi Health Services reported 97 positive inpatients and 19,302 positive outpatients as of Jan. 15.

All counties in the Daily Journal’s coverage area reported new cases: Alcorn (20), Benton (7), Calhoun (18), Chickasaw (17), Clay (15), Itawamba (23), Lafayette (50), Lee (38), Marshall (31), Monroe (34), Oktibbeha (22), Pontotoc (24), Prentiss (16), Tippah (34), Tishomingo (25) and Union (40).

Case totals by county:

Alcorn 2626

Benton 810

Calhoun 1351

Chickasaw 1829

Clay 1582

Itawamba 2611

Lafayette 4911

Lee 8759

Marshall 3391

Monroe 3521

Oktibbeha 3903

Pontotoc 3611

Prentiss 2440

Tippah 2397

Tishomingo 1821

Union 3414

