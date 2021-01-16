The Mississippi State Department of Health on Saturday reported 2,680 additional cases of COVID-19 and 70 deaths related to the virus as of 6 p.m. Jan 15.
Itawamba, Monroe, Prentiss, Tippah and Union counties in Northeast Mississippi each reported one additional death. Lee County reported four deaths.
The statewide total number of cases since March 11, 2020, is now 250,869 with a death toll of 5,481. Around 198,888 people are estimated to have recovered from the virus as of Jan. 10.
There are currently 209 outbreaks in long-term care facilities across the state.
North Mississippi Health Services reported 97 positive inpatients and 19,302 positive outpatients as of Jan. 15.
All counties in the Daily Journal’s coverage area reported new cases: Alcorn (20), Benton (7), Calhoun (18), Chickasaw (17), Clay (15), Itawamba (23), Lafayette (50), Lee (38), Marshall (31), Monroe (34), Oktibbeha (22), Pontotoc (24), Prentiss (16), Tippah (34), Tishomingo (25) and Union (40).
Case totals by county:
Alcorn 2626
Benton 810
Calhoun 1351
Chickasaw 1829
Clay 1582
Itawamba 2611
Lafayette 4911
Lee 8759
Marshall 3391
Monroe 3521
Oktibbeha 3903
Pontotoc 3611
Prentiss 2440
Tippah 2397
Tishomingo 1821
Union 3414