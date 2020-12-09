The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) on Wednesday reported 2,746 new cases of COVID-19, surpassing the previous single-day high of 2,480 on Dec. 4 and making it the largest single-day case total during the pandemic.
MSDH also reported 24 new deaths as of 6 p.m. Dec. 8. There are currently 203 current outbreaks in long-term care facilities.
Benton, Itawamba, Lafayette and Union counties in Northeast Mississippi each reported one additional death. Tippah reported three additional deaths.
The statewide total number of cases since March 11 is 170,672 and 4,041 deaths. Around 136,627 people are estimated to have recovered from the virus as of Dec. 6.
North Mississippi Health Services reported 76 positive inpatients and 13,623 positive outpatients as of Dec. 9.
MSDH's data update on Wednesday morning originally incorrectly reported 3,658 new cases of COVID-19 and 25 new deaths as of 6 p.m. Dec. 8 due to a data problem found in the report. That number was revised down after the error was corrected.
All Northeast Mississippi counties in the Daily Journal coverage area reported new cases.
The new case counts by county are: Alcorn (27), Benton (17), Calhoun (14), Chickasaw (35), Clay (9), Itawamba (38), Lafayette (24), Lee (96), Marshall (32), Monroe (38), Oktibbeha (16), Pontotoc (39), Prentiss (26), Tippah (38), Tishomingo (12) and Union (67.)
Case totals by county:
Alcorn 1,693
Benton 540
Calhoun 873
Chickasaw 1,222
Clay 1,023
Itawamba 1,765
Lafayette 3,573
Lee 5,925
Marshall 2,410
Monroe 2,325
Oktibbeha 2,724
Pontotoc 2,386
Prentiss 1,667
Tippah 1,455
Tishomingo 1,233
Union 2,009