The Mississippi State Department of Health on Thursday reported 2,756 additional cases of COVID-19 and 40 deaths related to the virus as of 6 p.m. Dec. 30.
Calhoun, Oktibbeha, Pontotoc and Union counties in Northeast Mississippi each reported one additional COVID-19 death. Lafayette reported two deaths.
The statewide total number of cases since March 11 is now 215,811, with a death toll of 4,787. An estimated 167,263 people are estimated to have recovered from the virus as of Dec. 27.
There are currently 236 outbreaks in long-term care facilities across the state.
North Mississippi Health Services reported 100 positive inpatients and 17,094 positive outpatients as of Dec. 30. The next NMHS update will be on Jan. 4.
All counties in the Daily Journal's coverage area reported new cases: Alcorn (48), Benton (11), Calhoun (27), Chickasaw (12), Clay (18), Itawamba (20), Lafayette (26), Lee (120), Marshall (36), Monroe (60), Oktibbeha (49), Pontotoc (38), Prentiss (36), Tippah (25), Tishomingo (21) and Union (70).
Case totals by county:
Alcorn 2210
Benton 675
Calhoun 1175
Chickasaw 1594
Clay 1329
Itawamba 2279
Lafayette 4250
Lee 7668
Marshall 2915
Monroe 3007
Oktibbeha 3409
Pontotoc 3171
Prentiss 2101
Tippah 1993
Tishomingo 1583
Union 2809