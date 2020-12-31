COVID Update December 31

The Mississippi State Department of Health on Thursday reported 2,756 additional cases of COVID-19 and 40 deaths related to the virus as of 6 p.m. Dec. 30.

Calhoun, Oktibbeha, Pontotoc and Union counties in Northeast Mississippi each reported one additional COVID-19 death. Lafayette reported two deaths.

The statewide total number of cases since March 11 is now 215,811, with a death toll of 4,787. An estimated 167,263 people are estimated to have recovered from the virus as of Dec. 27.

There are currently 236 outbreaks in long-term care facilities across the state.

North Mississippi Health Services reported 100 positive inpatients and 17,094 positive outpatients as of Dec. 30. The next NMHS update will be on Jan. 4.

All counties in the Daily Journal's coverage area reported new cases: Alcorn (48), Benton (11), Calhoun (27), Chickasaw (12), Clay (18), Itawamba (20), Lafayette (26), Lee (120), Marshall (36), Monroe (60), Oktibbeha (49), Pontotoc (38), Prentiss (36), Tippah (25), Tishomingo (21) and Union (70).

Case totals by county:

Alcorn 2210

Benton 675

Calhoun 1175

Chickasaw 1594

Clay 1329

Itawamba 2279

Lafayette 4250

Lee 7668

Marshall 2915

Monroe 3007

Oktibbeha 3409

Pontotoc 3171

Prentiss 2101

Tippah 1993

Tishomingo 1583

Union 2809

blake.alsup@journalinc.com

Twitter: @AlsupTheWriter

