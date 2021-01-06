The Mississippi State Department of Health on Wednesday reported 2,791 additional cases of COVID-19 and 38 deaths related to the virus as of 6 p.m. Jan 4.
Alcorn, Chickasaw, Pontotoc, Tippah and Tishomingo counties in Northeast Mississippi reported one additional COVID-19 death. Lee and Union counties each reported two deaths.
The statewide total number of cases since March 11, 2020, is now 228,235, with a death toll of 5,013. An estimated 182,103 people are estimated to have recovered from the virus as of Jan. 3.
There are currently 226 outbreaks in long-term care facilities across the state.
North Mississippi Health Services reported 103 positive inpatients and 18,252 positive outpatients as of Jan. 6.
All counties in the Daily Journal's coverage area reported new cases: Alcorn (30), Benton (6), Calhoun (15), Chickasaw (24), Clay (20), Itawamba (33), Lafayette (55), Lee (86), Marshall (41), Monroe (57), Oktibbeha (53), Pontotoc (27), Prentiss (20), Tippah (13), Tishomingo (15) and Union (45).
Case totals by county:
Alcorn 2340
Benton 721
Calhoun 1239
Chickasaw 1693
Clay 1430
Itawamba 2441
Lafayette 4456
Lee 8161
Marshall 3068
Monroe 3241
Oktibbeha 3618
Pontotoc 3321
Prentiss 2249
Tippah 2088
Tishomingo 1644
Union 3078