The Mississippi State Department of Health on Wednesday reported 2,791 additional cases of COVID-19 and 38 deaths related to the virus as of 6 p.m. Jan 4.

Alcorn, Chickasaw, Pontotoc, Tippah and Tishomingo counties in Northeast Mississippi reported one additional COVID-19 death. Lee and Union counties each reported two deaths.

The statewide total number of cases since March 11, 2020, is now 228,235, with a death toll of 5,013. An estimated 182,103 people are estimated to have recovered from the virus as of Jan. 3.

There are currently 226 outbreaks in long-term care facilities across the state.

North Mississippi Health Services reported 103 positive inpatients and 18,252 positive outpatients as of Jan. 6.

All counties in the Daily Journal's coverage area reported new cases: Alcorn (30), Benton (6), Calhoun (15), Chickasaw (24), Clay (20), Itawamba (33), Lafayette (55), Lee (86), Marshall (41), Monroe (57), Oktibbeha (53), Pontotoc (27), Prentiss (20), Tippah (13), Tishomingo (15) and Union (45).

Case totals by county:

Alcorn 2340

Benton 721

Calhoun 1239

Chickasaw 1693

Clay 1430

Itawamba 2441

Lafayette 4456

Lee 8161

Marshall 3068

Monroe 3241

Oktibbeha 3618

Pontotoc 3321

Prentiss 2249

Tippah 2088

Tishomingo 1644

Union 3078

