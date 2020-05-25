The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 206 new cases of COVID-19 and 10 new deaths. Of new cases, 23 were from residents in long-term care facilities (LTC).
There have been a total of 13,458 cases, 118 active outbreaks of COVID-19 in LTCs and 635 deaths since March 11.
Northeast Mississippi counties adding new cases include Benton, Chickasaw, Lafayette, Lee, Marshall, Monroe, Oktibbeha, Prentiss and Union. No new deaths were reported in Northeast Mississippi.
Northeast Mississippi case counts as of 6 p.m. Sunday:
Alcorn 14
Benton 15
Calhoun 60
Chickasaw 127
Clay 99
Itawamba 85
Lafayette 124
Lee 108
Marshall 71
Monroe 246
Oktibbeha 139
Pontotoc 26
Prentiss 39
Tippah 70
Tishomingo 25
Union 72