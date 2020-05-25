MSDH COVID-19 screenshot update, 5/25/20

The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 206 new cases of COVID-19 and 10 new deaths. Of new cases, 23 were from residents in long-term care facilities (LTC).

There have been a total of 13,458 cases, 118 active outbreaks of COVID-19 in LTCs and 635 deaths since March 11.

Northeast Mississippi counties adding new cases include Benton, Chickasaw, Lafayette, Lee, Marshall, Monroe, Oktibbeha, Prentiss and Union. No new deaths were reported in Northeast Mississippi. 

Northeast Mississippi case counts as of 6 p.m. Sunday:

Alcorn 14

Benton 15

Calhoun 60

Chickasaw 127

Clay 99

Itawamba 85

Lafayette 124

Lee 108

Marshall 71

Monroe 246

Oktibbeha 139

Pontotoc 26

Prentiss 39

Tippah 70

Tishomingo 25

Union 72

