The Mississippi State Department of Health on Sunday reported 226 new cases of COVID-19 and five deaths related to the virus.

The updated COVID-19 numbers as of 6 p.m. Saturday brought the state's total number of cases since March 11 to 30,900 and the death toll to 1,111.

In Northeast Mississippi, Marshall County reported the most new cases with six. Other counties with new cases are Alcorn, Benton, Calhoun, Chickasaw, Clay, Lafayette, Monroe, Pontotoc and Tishomingo.

There are now 102 active outbreaks of COVID-19 in long-term care facilities statewide - where an outbreak is one or more cases among residents or staff.

Northeast Mississippi COVID-19 cases by county:

Alcorn 69

Benton 36

Calhoun 130

Chickasaw 277

Clay 250

Itawamba 135

Lafayette 391

Lee 547

Marshall 232

Monroe 401

Oktibbeha 541

Pontotoc 286

Prentiss 108

Tippah 130

Tishomingo 80

Union 207

