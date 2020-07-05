The Mississippi State Department of Health on Sunday reported 226 new cases of COVID-19 and five deaths related to the virus.
The updated COVID-19 numbers as of 6 p.m. Saturday brought the state's total number of cases since March 11 to 30,900 and the death toll to 1,111.
In Northeast Mississippi, Marshall County reported the most new cases with six. Other counties with new cases are Alcorn, Benton, Calhoun, Chickasaw, Clay, Lafayette, Monroe, Pontotoc and Tishomingo.
There are now 102 active outbreaks of COVID-19 in long-term care facilities statewide - where an outbreak is one or more cases among residents or staff.
Northeast Mississippi COVID-19 cases by county:
Alcorn 69
Benton 36
Calhoun 130
Chickasaw 277
Clay 250
Itawamba 135
Lafayette 391
Lee 547
Marshall 232
Monroe 401
Oktibbeha 541
Pontotoc 286
Prentiss 108
Tippah 130
Tishomingo 80
Union 207