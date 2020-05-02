Saturday, May 2, 2020 Covid update

Saturday, May 2, 2020 Covid update

 Jayson Burnett

The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 229 new cases of COVID-19 and 10 new deaths on Saturday afternoon.

This brings the state total number of known cases to 7,441 and the total number of deaths to 291.

New cases were reported in the following Northeast Mississippi counties: Calhoun, Clay, Itawamba, Marshall, Monroe, Oktibbeha, Pontotoc, Tishomingo, and Union.

Northeast Mississippi counties, total know coronavirus case numbers

Alcorn 10

Benton 12

Calhoun 54

Chickasaw 76

Clay 47

Itawamba 62

Lafayette 89

Lee 71

Marshall 45

Monroe 173

Oktibbeha 52

Pontotoc 20

Prentiss 32

Tippah 56

Tishomingo 8

Union 25

Statewide, a total of 74,475 people have been tested for COVID-19.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus