The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 229 new cases of COVID-19 and 10 new deaths on Saturday afternoon.
This brings the state total number of known cases to 7,441 and the total number of deaths to 291.
New cases were reported in the following Northeast Mississippi counties: Calhoun, Clay, Itawamba, Marshall, Monroe, Oktibbeha, Pontotoc, Tishomingo, and Union.
Northeast Mississippi counties, total know coronavirus case numbers
Alcorn 10
Benton 12
Calhoun 54
Chickasaw 76
Clay 47
Itawamba 62
Lafayette 89
Lee 71
Marshall 45
Monroe 173
Oktibbeha 52
Pontotoc 20
Prentiss 32
Tippah 56
Tishomingo 8
Union 25
Statewide, a total of 74,475 people have been tested for COVID-19.