The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) on Monday reported 242 additional cases of COVID-19 and no additional deaths.
No counties in Northeast Mississippi reported new deaths.
The statewide total number of cases since March 11, 2020 is now 290,874 with a death toll of 6,553. As of this week, around 264,456 people are presumed recovered from the virus.
The seven-day moving average for new COVID-19 cases in Mississippi is 19 per 100,000 people, as of Feb. 20. In Mississippi's 1st Congressional District, the seven-day moving average is 16 per 100,000 people.
MSDH also reported 93 ongoing outbreaks in long-term care facilities.
North Mississippi Health Services reported 28 positive inpatients and 20,883 positive outpatients, as of Feb. 18.
Several counties in the Daily Journal's coverage area reported new cases: Alcorn (2), Benton (1), Calhoun (1), Chickasaw (1), Clay (3), Lafayette (6), Lee (7), Marshall (11), Monroe (1), Pontotoc (3), Tippah (4), Tishomingo (4) and Union (5).
Case totals by county:
- Alcorn 2897
- Benton 924
- Calhoun 1552
- Chickasaw 2002
- Clay 1772
- Itawamba 2884
- Lafayette 5681
- Lee 9627
- Marshall 3963
- Monroe 3967
- Oktibbeha 4377
- Pontotoc 4059
- Prentiss 2670
- Tippah 2747
- Tishomingo 2106
- Union 3909