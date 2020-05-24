covi19

The Mississippi State Department of Health on Sunday morning reported 247 new cases of COVID-19 and nine deaths.

Statewide, the total number of cases now stands at 13,252 with 625 total deaths. The estimated number of people presumed recovered remains at 7,681, as MSDH says presumed recovered counts will be updated weekly.

Northeast Mississippi counties adding new cases include Chickasaw, Clay, Itawamba, Lafayette, Lee, Monroe, Oktibbeha, Tippah, Tishomingo and Union. No deaths were reported in Northeast Mississippi counties. 

Northeast Mississippi case counts as of 6 p.m. Saturday:

Alcorn 14

Benton 14

Calhoun 60

Chickasaw 126

Clay 99

Itawamba 85

Lafayette 123

Lee 104

Marshall 69

Monroe 242

Oktibbeha 134

Pontotoc 26

Prentiss 37

Tippah 70

Tishomingo 25

Union 71

