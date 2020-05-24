The Mississippi State Department of Health on Sunday morning reported 247 new cases of COVID-19 and nine deaths.
Statewide, the total number of cases now stands at 13,252 with 625 total deaths. The estimated number of people presumed recovered remains at 7,681, as MSDH says presumed recovered counts will be updated weekly.
Northeast Mississippi counties adding new cases include Chickasaw, Clay, Itawamba, Lafayette, Lee, Monroe, Oktibbeha, Tippah, Tishomingo and Union. No deaths were reported in Northeast Mississippi counties.
Northeast Mississippi case counts as of 6 p.m. Saturday:
Alcorn 14
Benton 14
Calhoun 60
Chickasaw 126
Clay 99
Itawamba 85
Lafayette 123
Lee 104
Marshall 69
Monroe 242
Oktibbeha 134
Pontotoc 26
Prentiss 37
Tippah 70
Tishomingo 25
Union 71