COVID screenshot update, 9/13/20

The Mississippi State Department of Health on Sunday morning reported 254 new cases of COVID-19 and 12 deaths.

The statewide total number of COVID-19 cases since March 11 now stands at 89,874, with a death toll of 2,697.

Itawamba, Prentiss, and Monroe counties each reported one new death.

MSDH also reported 138 active outbreaks in long-term care facilities. As of Friday, North Mississippi Health Services has 44 positive inpatients and 6,083 positive outpatients.

Each county in the Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal's coverage area reported new cases. Lafayette added 18, Lee 16, Itawamba 14 and Clay 11.

Alcorn 729

Benton 206

Calhoun 502

Chickasaw 621

Clay 544

Itawamba 690

Lafayette 1939

Lee 2460

Marshall 1053

Monroe 1143

Oktibbeha 1683

Pontotoc 1163

Prentiss 735

Tippah 611

Tishomingo 628

Union 952

bobby.pepper@journalinc.com

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus