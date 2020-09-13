The Mississippi State Department of Health on Sunday morning reported 254 new cases of COVID-19 and 12 deaths.
The statewide total number of COVID-19 cases since March 11 now stands at 89,874, with a death toll of 2,697.
Itawamba, Prentiss, and Monroe counties each reported one new death.
Each county in the Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal's coverage area reported new cases. Lafayette added 18, Lee 16, Itawamba 14 and Clay 11.
Alcorn 729
Benton 206
Calhoun 502
Chickasaw 621
Clay 544
Lafayette 1939
Lee 2460
Marshall 1053
Monroe 1143
Oktibbeha 1683
Pontotoc 1163
Prentiss 735
Tippah 611
Tishomingo 628
Union 952