The Mississippi Department of Health on Saturday reported eight deaths related to COVID-19, including two in Northeast Mississippi, and 257 new cases statewide.
The total number of coronavirus cases in Mississippi stands at 19,348 with a death toll of 889.
In Northeast Mississippi, deaths were reported in Chickasaw and Clay counties. Counties with new cases include Alcorn, Calhoun, Chickasaw, Clay, Lafayette, Lee, Marshall, Oktibbeha, Pontotoc, Tippah, Tishomingo and Union.
Northeast Mississippi case numbers by county:
Alcorn 29
Benton 17
Calhoun 78
Chickasaw 165
Clay 173
Itawamba 99
Lafayette 171
Lee 292
Marshall 101
Monroe 291
Oktibbeha 351
Pontotoc 71
Prentiss 65
Tippah 93
Tishomingo 46
Union 97