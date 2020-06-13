covid-19 update
Bobby Pepper

The Mississippi Department of Health on Saturday reported eight deaths related to COVID-19, including two in Northeast Mississippi, and 257 new cases statewide.

The total number of coronavirus cases in Mississippi stands at 19,348 with a death toll of 889.

In Northeast Mississippi, deaths were reported in Chickasaw and Clay counties. Counties with new cases include Alcorn, Calhoun, Chickasaw, Clay, Lafayette, Lee, Marshall, Oktibbeha, Pontotoc, Tippah, Tishomingo and Union.

Northeast Mississippi case numbers by county:

Alcorn 29

Benton 17

Calhoun 78

Chickasaw 165

Clay 173

Itawamba 99

Lafayette 171

Lee 292

Marshall 101

Monroe 291

Oktibbeha 351

Pontotoc 71

Prentiss 65

Tippah 93

Tishomingo 46

Union 97

