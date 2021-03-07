The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) on Sunday reported 260 additional cases of COVID-19 and three deaths, as of 3 p.m. Saturday.
The statewide total number of coronavirus cases since March 11, 2020 is now 297,581 with a death toll of 6,808.
Nine counties in Northeast Mississippi reported a combined total of 18 new cases As of this week, MSDH reports around 278,162 people presumed recovered from COVID-19.
Case totals by county:
Alcorn 2927
Benton 940
Calhoun 1587
Chickasaw 2020
Clay 1794
Itawamba 2907
Lafayette 5768
Lee 9722
Marshall 4065
Monroe 3998
Oktibbeha 4432
Pontotoc 4110
Prentiss 2712
Tippah 2802
Tishomingo 2132
Union 3971