The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) on Sunday reported 260 additional cases of COVID-19 and three deaths, as of 3 p.m. Saturday.

The statewide total number of coronavirus cases since March 11, 2020 is now 297,581 with a death toll of 6,808.

Nine counties in Northeast Mississippi reported a combined total of 18 new cases As of this week, MSDH reports around 278,162 people presumed recovered from COVID-19.

Case totals by county:

Alcorn 2927

Benton 940

Calhoun 1587

Chickasaw 2020

Clay 1794

Itawamba 2907

Lafayette 5768

Lee 9722

Marshall 4065

Monroe 3998

Oktibbeha 4432

Pontotoc 4110

Prentiss 2712

Tippah 2802

Tishomingo 2132

Union 3971

bobby.pepper@djournal.com

