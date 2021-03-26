COVID Update March 26, 2021

The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) on Friday reported 268 additional cases of COVID-19 and 11 additional deaths.

Benton County in Northeast Mississippi reported one additional death.

The statewide total number of cases since March 11, 2020 is now 304,210 with a death toll of 6,998. As of this week, around 290,537 people are presumed recovered from the virus.

The seven-day moving average for new COVID-19 cases in Mississippi is 10 per 100,000 people, as of March 24. In Mississippi's 1st Congressional District, the seven-day moving average is 10 per 100,000 people.

MSDH also reported 25 ongoing outbreaks in long-term care facilities.

North Mississippi Health Services reported 9 positive inpatients and 21,203 positive outpatients, as of March 25.

Several counties in the Daily Journal's coverage area reported new cases: Benton (4), Calhoun (2), Clay (2), Itawamba (2), Lafayette (7), Lee (2), Marshall (5), Monroe (2), Oktibbeha (3), Prentiss (2), Tishomingo (1) and Union (1).

Case totals by county:

  • Alcorn 2948
  • Benton 964
  • Calhoun 1617
  • Chickasaw 2033
  • Clay 1816
  • Itawamba 2941
  • Lafayette 5906
  • Lee 9797
  • Marshall 4210
  • Monroe 4041
  • Oktibbeha 4511
  • Pontotoc 4147
  • Prentiss 2742
  • Tippah 2824
  • Tishomingo 2186
  • Union 4002

blake.alsup@djournal.com

