The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) on Friday reported 268 additional cases of COVID-19 and 11 additional deaths.
Benton County in Northeast Mississippi reported one additional death.
The statewide total number of cases since March 11, 2020 is now 304,210 with a death toll of 6,998. As of this week, around 290,537 people are presumed recovered from the virus.
The seven-day moving average for new COVID-19 cases in Mississippi is 10 per 100,000 people, as of March 24. In Mississippi's 1st Congressional District, the seven-day moving average is 10 per 100,000 people.
MSDH also reported 25 ongoing outbreaks in long-term care facilities.
North Mississippi Health Services reported 9 positive inpatients and 21,203 positive outpatients, as of March 25.
Several counties in the Daily Journal's coverage area reported new cases: Benton (4), Calhoun (2), Clay (2), Itawamba (2), Lafayette (7), Lee (2), Marshall (5), Monroe (2), Oktibbeha (3), Prentiss (2), Tishomingo (1) and Union (1).
Case totals by county:
- Alcorn 2948
- Benton 964
- Calhoun 1617
- Chickasaw 2033
- Clay 1816
- Itawamba 2941
- Lafayette 5906
- Lee 9797
- Marshall 4210
- Monroe 4041
- Oktibbeha 4511
- Pontotoc 4147
- Prentiss 2742
- Tippah 2824
- Tishomingo 2186
- Union 4002