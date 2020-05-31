covidupdate
A total of 272 new cases of COVID-19 and 11 deaths have been reported in Mississippi, the state Department of Health announced Sunday morning. 

The statewide total of coronavirus cases is 15,501 with 734 total deaths. 

In Northeast Mississippi, new cases were reported in Calhoun, Chickasaw, Lafayette, Lee, Monroe, Oktibbeha, Pontotoc and Prentiss counties.

In its Sunday update, the MSDH said 405 people are currently hospitalized in Mississippi for COVID-19. It also said an estimated 9,401 people in the state are presumed recovered from the virus as of May 24.

Northeast Mississippi case totals through 6 p.m. Saturday:

Alcorn 17

Benton 14

Calhoun 65

Chickasaw 135

Clay 112

Itawamba 86

Lafayette 136

Lee 153

Marshall 81

Monroe 257

Oktibbeha 239

Pontotoc 35

Prentiss 53

Tippah 73

Tishomingo 32

Union 82

