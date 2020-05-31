A total of 272 new cases of COVID-19 and 11 deaths have been reported in Mississippi, the state Department of Health announced Sunday morning.
The statewide total of coronavirus cases is 15,501 with 734 total deaths.
In Northeast Mississippi, new cases were reported in Calhoun, Chickasaw, Lafayette, Lee, Monroe, Oktibbeha, Pontotoc and Prentiss counties.
In its Sunday update, the MSDH said 405 people are currently hospitalized in Mississippi for COVID-19. It also said an estimated 9,401 people in the state are presumed recovered from the virus as of May 24.
Northeast Mississippi case totals through 6 p.m. Saturday:
Alcorn 17
Benton 14
Calhoun 65
Chickasaw 135
Clay 112
Itawamba 86
Lafayette 136
Lee 153
Marshall 81
Monroe 257
Oktibbeha 239
Pontotoc 35
Prentiss 53
Tippah 73
Tishomingo 32
Union 82