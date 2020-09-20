COVID screenshot update, 9/20/20

The Mississippi State Department of Health on Sunday reported 277 more cases of COVID-19 and one death.

The statewide total number of cases since March 11 now stands at 93,364, with 2,810 total deaths.

Thirteen of the 16 Northeast Mississippi counties reported new cases, including Lee with 21, Lafayette 12, Itawamba with 10. No new cases were reported in Calhoun, Tippah and Union counties.

Here are the new total case numbers for Northeast Mississippi counties:

Alcorn 773

Benton 219

Calhoun 506

Chickasaw 655

Clay 578

Itawamba 762

Lafayette 2084

Lee 2606

Marshall 1076

Monroe 1188

Oktibbeha 1750

Pontotoc 1234

Prentiss 811

Tippah 642

Tishomingo 658

Union 978

