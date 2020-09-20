The Mississippi State Department of Health on Sunday reported 277 more cases of COVID-19 and one death.
The statewide total number of cases since March 11 now stands at 93,364, with 2,810 total deaths.
Thirteen of the 16 Northeast Mississippi counties reported new cases, including Lee with 21, Lafayette 12, Itawamba with 10. No new cases were reported in Calhoun, Tippah and Union counties.
Here are the new total case numbers for Northeast Mississippi counties:
Alcorn 773
Benton 219
Calhoun 506
Chickasaw 655
Clay 578
Itawamba 762
Lafayette 2084
Lee 2606
Marshall 1076
Monroe 1188
Oktibbeha 1750
Pontotoc 1234
Prentiss 811
Tippah 642
Tishomingo 658
Union 978