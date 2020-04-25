The Mississippi Department of Health on Saturday morning reported 284 new COVID-19 cases and 12 new deaths.
This brings the state total of coronavirus cases to 5,718 and the total number of deaths to 221.
New cases were reported in Calhoun, Chickasaw, Clay, Itawamba, Lafayette, Lee, Marshall, and Tippah.
Monroe County reported six new cases and continues to lead the Northeast Mississippi region in total cases with 123.
Northeast Mississippi counties
Alcorn 9
Benton 9
Calhoun 48
Chickasaw 56
Clay 32
Itawamba 33
Lafayette 87
Lee 72
Marshall 41
Monroe 123
Oktibbeha 46
Pontotoc 18
Prentiss 29
Tippah 51
Tishomingo 7
Union 14
Statewide, a total of 58,957 people have been tested for COVID-19.