COVID-19 update
Jayson Burnett

The Mississippi Department of Health on Saturday morning reported 284 new COVID-19 cases and 12 new deaths.

This brings the state total of coronavirus cases to 5,718 and the total number of deaths to 221.

New cases were reported in Calhoun, Chickasaw, Clay, Itawamba, Lafayette, Lee, Marshall, and Tippah.

Monroe County reported six new cases and continues to lead the Northeast Mississippi region in total cases with 123.

Northeast Mississippi counties

Alcorn 9

Benton 9

Calhoun 48

Chickasaw 56

Clay 32

Itawamba 33

Lafayette 87

Lee 72

Marshall 41

Monroe 123

Oktibbeha 46

Pontotoc 18

Prentiss 29

Tippah 51

Tishomingo 7

Union 14

Statewide, a total of 58,957 people have been tested for COVID-19.

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus