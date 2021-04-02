COVID Update April 2

The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) on Friday reported 284 additional cases of COVID-19 and three additional deaths.

No counties in Northeast Mississippi reported additional deaths.

The statewide total number of cases since March 11, 2020 is now 305,701 with a death toll of 7,051. As of this week, around 292,872 people are presumed recovered from the virus.

DEALING WITH DEATH: A coroner, funeral director and minister reflect on the pandemic

The seven-day moving average for new COVID-19 cases in Mississippi is 7 per 100,000 people, as of March 31. In Mississippi's 1st Congressional District, the seven-day moving average is 8 per 100,000 people.

MSDH also reported 17 ongoing outbreaks in long-term care facilities.

North Mississippi Health Services reported 9 positive inpatients and 21,273 positive outpatients, as of April 1.

Case totals by county:

  • Alcorn 2963
  • Benton 965
  • Calhoun 1627
  • Chickasaw 2040
  • Clay 1819
  • Itawamba 2958
  • Lafayette 5962
  • Lee 9818
  • Marshall 4246
  • Monroe 4050
  • Oktibbeha 4530
  • Pontotoc 4153
  • Prentiss 2744
  • Tippah 2836
  • Tishomingo 2215
  • Union 4010

