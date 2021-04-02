The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) on Friday reported 284 additional cases of COVID-19 and three additional deaths.
No counties in Northeast Mississippi reported additional deaths.
The statewide total number of cases since March 11, 2020 is now 305,701 with a death toll of 7,051. As of this week, around 292,872 people are presumed recovered from the virus.
The seven-day moving average for new COVID-19 cases in Mississippi is 7 per 100,000 people, as of March 31. In Mississippi's 1st Congressional District, the seven-day moving average is 8 per 100,000 people.
MSDH also reported 17 ongoing outbreaks in long-term care facilities.
North Mississippi Health Services reported 9 positive inpatients and 21,273 positive outpatients, as of April 1.
Case totals by county:
- Alcorn 2963
- Benton 965
- Calhoun 1627
- Chickasaw 2040
- Clay 1819
- Itawamba 2958
- Lafayette 5962
- Lee 9818
- Marshall 4246
- Monroe 4050
- Oktibbeha 4530
- Pontotoc 4153
- Prentiss 2744
- Tippah 2836
- Tishomingo 2215
- Union 4010