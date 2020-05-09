The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 288 new COVID-19 cases and 12 new deaths on Saturday morning.
Mississippi now has a total of 9,378 coronavirus cases with a total of 421 known deaths.
New cases were reported in the following Northeast Mississippi counties: Chickasaw, Clay, Itawamba, Lee, Marshall, Monroe, Oktibbeha, Pontotoc, Prentiss, Tippah, Tishomingo, and Union.
Monroe County has the most cases in the Northeast Mississippi area with 200.
Hinds County leads the state in total cases with 663. Lauderdale County has the most reported COVID-19 deaths with 42.
Northeast Mississippi case counts
Alcorn 10
Benton 13
Calhoun 57
Chickasaw 92
Clay 65
Itawamba 68
Lafayette 98
Lee 78
Marshall 55
Monroe 200
Oktibbeha 86
Pontotoc 24
Prentiss 35
Tippah 65
Tishomingo 10
Union 48