Saturday, May, 9, 2020 COVID-19 update

 Jayson Burnett

The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 288 new COVID-19 cases and 12 new deaths on Saturday morning.

Mississippi now has a total of 9,378 coronavirus cases with a total of 421 known deaths.

New cases were reported in the following Northeast Mississippi counties: Chickasaw, Clay, Itawamba, Lee, Marshall, Monroe, Oktibbeha, Pontotoc, Prentiss, Tippah, Tishomingo, and Union.

Monroe County has the most cases in the Northeast Mississippi area with 200.

Hinds County leads the state in total cases with 663. Lauderdale County has the most reported COVID-19 deaths with 42.

Northeast Mississippi case counts

Alcorn 10

Benton 13

Calhoun 57

Chickasaw 92

Clay 65

Itawamba 68

Lafayette 98

Lee 78

Marshall 55

Monroe 200

Oktibbeha 86

Pontotoc 24

Prentiss 35

Tippah 65

Tishomingo 10

Union 48

