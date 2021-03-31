The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) on Wednesday reported 288 additional cases of COVID-19 and 19 additional deaths.
Chickasaw, Lee and Prentiss counties in Northeast Mississippi each reported one additional death.
The statewide total number of cases since March 11, 2020 is now 305,146 with a death toll of 7,032. As of this week, around 292,872 people are presumed recovered from the virus.
The seven-day moving average for new COVID-19 cases in Mississippi is 9 per 100,000 people, as of March 29. In Mississippi's 1st Congressional District, the seven-day moving average is 9 per 100,000 people.
MSDH also reported 14 ongoing outbreaks in long-term care facilities.
North Mississippi Health Services reported 7 positive inpatients and 21,246 positive outpatients, as of March 30.
Several counties in the Daily Journal's coverage area reported new cases: Alcorn (7), Calhoun (5), Clay (1), Itawamba (1), Lafayette (10), Lee (3), Marshall (3), Monroe (5), Oktibbeha (3), Tippah (3), Tishomingo (9) and Union (5).
Case totals by county:
- Alcorn 2956
- Benton 964
- Calhoun 1623
- Chickasaw 2033
- Clay 1817
- Itawamba 2952
- Lafayette 5938
- Lee 9808
- Marshall 4228
- Monroe 4047
- Oktibbeha 4520
- Pontotoc 4152
- Prentiss 2743
- Tippah 2830
- Tishomingo 2209
- Union 4008