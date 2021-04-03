COVID-19 Daily Totals as of April 2, 2021

The Mississippi State Department of Health on Saturday reported 290 additional cases of COVID-19 and four new deaths.

In Northeast Mississippi, Marshall County reported one additional death.

The statewide total number of coronavirus cases since March 11, 2020 is now 305,991 with a death toll of 7,055. As of this week, around 292,872 people are presumed recovered from the virus.

The seven-day moving average for new COVID-19 cases in Mississippi is seven per 100,000 people. In Mississippi's 1st Congressional District, the seven-day moving average is eight per 100,000 people.

MSDH also reported 15 ongoing outbreaks in long-term care facilities.

North Mississippi Health Services reported nine positive inpatients and 21,278 positive outpatients, as of April 2.

Case totals by county:

Alcorn 2964

Benton 967

Calhoun 1627

Chickasaw 2045

Clay 1820

Itawamba 2958

Lafayette 5969

Lee 9823

Marshall 4246

Monroe 4051

Oktibbeha 4534

Pontotoc 4157

Prentiss 2746

Tippah 2836

Tishomingo 2215

Union 4012

jayson.burnett@djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus