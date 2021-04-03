The Mississippi State Department of Health on Saturday reported 290 additional cases of COVID-19 and four new deaths.
In Northeast Mississippi, Marshall County reported one additional death.
The statewide total number of coronavirus cases since March 11, 2020 is now 305,991 with a death toll of 7,055. As of this week, around 292,872 people are presumed recovered from the virus.
The seven-day moving average for new COVID-19 cases in Mississippi is seven per 100,000 people. In Mississippi's 1st Congressional District, the seven-day moving average is eight per 100,000 people.
MSDH also reported 15 ongoing outbreaks in long-term care facilities.
North Mississippi Health Services reported nine positive inpatients and 21,278 positive outpatients, as of April 2.
Case totals by county:
Alcorn 2964
Benton 967
Calhoun 1627
Chickasaw 2045
Clay 1820
Itawamba 2958
Lafayette 5969
Lee 9823
Marshall 4246
Monroe 4051
Oktibbeha 4534
Pontotoc 4157
Prentiss 2746
Tippah 2836
Tishomingo 2215
Union 4012